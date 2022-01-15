Springfield Salvation Army meets fundraising goal, sets another for the end of the month

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – The Salvation Army has much to celebrate, achieving one of their fundraising goals and setting a new goal they hope to meet this year.

Red kettles at various Bass Pro Shops collected $24,656.67, meeting the match of $20,000.

Originally, Bass Pro has agreed to match up to $20,000 but decided to raise the amount to $24,656.67, making the total $49,313.34.



“Bass Pro Shops exemplifies the community spirit of the Ozarks, and we greatly

appreciate their generosity in increasing the match to meet the ever-increasing needs of

the people we serve,” Major Jon Augenstein of the Springfield, Missouri Corps said.

“Without partners and friends like these, we would not be able to move forward in

providing for others, thank you for your ongoing support and for blessing us again this

year!”

The Salvation Army has set a new goal for its Red Kettle Hope Marches On Campaign that runs until January 31st.

The US Bank Foundation awarded the Salvation Army $20,000 towards its goal of $1,060,000. The Salvation Army says it only needs $34,000 more to reach its goal by the end of the month.

