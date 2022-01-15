ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

Polar Bears' icy depth freezes Flashes

Shelby Willard New London Ohio News
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWillard took away Jake Leibacher for a half, but the rest of the Polar...

www.sdgnewsgroup.com

Sandusky Register

CITC: Polar Bears fall to state-ranked Waterford

MILLERSBURG -- Every time Margaretta had a chance, Waterford was there to wipe it away. The Polar Bears trailed by eight points early in the fourth quarter, but later had possession with a chance to get within two points. One of Margaretta's 15 turnovers on the day thwarted that chance.
MILLERSBURG, OH
thestokesnews.com

Vikings participate in Polar Bear Meet

North Stokes’ Andrew Tynio jumped nine feet and finished second in the pole vault at Surry Central. Bryson Bennett competed in the 55-meter and 300-meter dashes for the Vikings. Cory Smith | The News. Matthew Gray placed third in the 55-meter hurdles for the Vikings with a time of...
SPORTS
butler.edu

Following Pandemic Freeze, Polar Plunge Returns to Butler

“It doesn’t take much to make a difference,” says Butler University sophomore Evan Blom. As Co-Chair of Butler Ambassadors for Special Olympics (BASO), Blom has seen this up close—even before he joined the student organization during his first weeks on campus. “My younger sister has Down syndrome,...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
lcnme.com

Midcoast Polar Bear Pickleballers Persists on Jefferson Court

When COVID-19 shut down the CLC YMCA in March 2020, a loyal group of pickleball players found themselves with nowhere to play. After nearly three months of not playing the game they loved, and missing the camaraderie of their pickleball group, they formed their own group and started playing year round on the Jefferson community courts, located next to the Jefferson Village School.
JEFFERSON, ME

