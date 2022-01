SACRAMENTO, Calif. — UC Davis Medical Center is calling on people to take precautions after they broke their own record for coronavirus hospitalizations. In a news release from the hospital, officials said there were currently 126 hospitalized COVID-19 patients. It's a noted increase from the 37 patients the hospital saw Jan. 1, and it also breaks a record set last winter that saw 125 hospitalizations.

