Celebrities

As part of an investigation into a film project, Alec Baldwin surrenders his cell phone

By Himanshu Sharma
goodmorningpost.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAlec Baldwin has given over his cellphone to police as part of their investigation into the fatal shooting of a cinematographer on the set of “Rust,” almost a month after a warrant was issued for the device. During a rehearsal for the Western filming in New Mexico...

www.goodmorningpost.com

Comments / 11

Rose
3d ago

After Hillary told him how to Bleach some Stuff they don’t want Police to see.

Reply
8
