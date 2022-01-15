ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Global Cloud Services Brokerage Market To Be Driven By The Rising Demand For The Public Cloud In The Forecast Period Of 2021-2026

The new report by Expert Market Research titled, 'Global Cloud Services Brokerage Market Report and Forecast 2021-2026', gives an in-depth analysis of the global cloud services brokerage market, assessing the market based on its segments like platform, deployment model, organisation size, vertical, and major regions. The report tracks the latest trends...

Las Vegas Herald

Mobile Device Management Market projected to reach $20.4 billion by 2026, with a remarkable CAGR of 29.8%

According to a new market research report "Mobile Device Management Market by Component (Solutions (Device management, Application Management, Security management) and Services), Deployment Mode, Organization Size, Operating system Vertical and Region - Global Forecast to 2026″ published by MarketsandMarkets, the global Mobile device management Market size to grow from USD 5.5 billion in 2021 to USD 20.4 billion by 2026, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 29.8% during the forecast period. The presence of various key players in the ecosystem has led to competitive and diverse market. Mobile device management solutions allow IT teams and admins to control and distribute security policies to mobile devices accessing sensitive corporate data in their organizations, ensuring the corporate network is secure. With more employees using one or all of these devices, organizations across all shapes and size are now turning to mobile device management for enhanced data and network security and improved employee productivity. MDM solutions enable IT admins to configure enterprise-grade security policies on mobile devices, making them corporate ready.
CELL PHONES
Las Vegas Herald

Security Information and Event Management Market Projected to Raise at a CAGR of 10.1%

Rise in concerns over IT security and increase in cybercrime have urged organizations to invest in more efficient security systems, as the threat landscape is becoming more complex with the occurrence of mobile devices and rise in adoption of cloud services. In addition, increase in adoption of Bring Your Own Device (BYOD) trend drives the growth in the global SIEM market.
BUSINESS
Las Vegas Herald

Canned Food Market to Register a Stout Growth $124.8 billion by End 2026

According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, "Canned food Market by Product Type, Distribution Channel, and Type: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2018–2026," the global canned food market size was at $91.4 billion in 2018 and is anticipated to reach $124.8 billion by 2026, with a CAGR of 3.9% during the forecast period. The market is expected to exhibit an incremental revenue opportunity of $33.2 billion from 2018 to 2026. Fruits, vegetables, meals, seafood, meat, soups & sauces, beans, sweets & desserts, lentils, and pastas are the most popular canned foods preferred by consumers due to their taste, nutrition and/or convenience. Canned foods are the popular choice for breakfast, snack, and dessert among health-conscious consumers. Due to busy lifestyle, consumers have been shifting their preference toward the consumption of convenience food products. Owing to the high nutritional content in the canned food products and wide range of product types available, they have become one of the most preferred convenience food choices among consumers.
MARKETS
Las Vegas Herald

Sensor Patch Market: An Exclusive Study on Upcoming Trends and Growth Opportunities

Opportunities in the sensor patch market have evolved through a number of stages. Lucintel has found the future of this market to be promising; the sensor patch market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 40%-42%. Request Sample Pages by clicking below https://www.lucintel.com/sensor-patch-market.aspx. Abbott Laboratories, iRhythm Technologies, DexCom, Proteus...
MARKETS
Business
Las Vegas Herald

Hydrocephalus Shunts Market Trends, COVID-19 Impact, Growth Drivers, and Forecast 2027

According to the "Hydrocephalus Shunts Market: Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2027," report published by the Allied Market Research, the study presents impending revenue forecast of the industry for the next few years coupled with imminent market trends and opportunities. Moreover, the study also doles out different logical tables and graphs to identify the complexities of the market. A complete and wide-ranging evaluation of the aspects that drive and restrain the market growth is also provided throughout the study. This detailed exploration of the market size and its proper segmentation help the market players define the prevalent opportunities that are looming large.
MARKETS
Las Vegas Herald

Chronic Gonadotropin Market Analysis Insights by Latest Trends, Future Growth, Revenue and Demand

Chronic gonadotropin is a placental hormone that is secreted by cells to support egg formulation in females who suffer from infertility. Infertility is the state of inability to reproduce by natural means. Infertility is linked with serious emotional, psychological, and social distress to an individual. Chronic gonadotropin market is administered to treat infertility by supporting the ovulation process in females.
MARKETS
Las Vegas Herald

U.S. Mobile Phone Accessories Market Recent Innovations, Applications and Growth Analysis Till 2030

Allied Market Research published a report on the "U.S. Mobile Phone Accessories Market by Product Type (Headphones, Speakers, Battery, Power Bank, Battery Case, Chargers, Protective Cases, Screen Protection, Smart watch, Fitness Bands, Memory Card, AR & VR Headsets, Mount/Stand, and Pop Socket): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019–2026". It offers a comprehensive study of the global market size & forecast, segmental analysis, region-wise outlook, competitive landscape, market opportunities, dynamic factors that affect the market growth, and key industry trends.
CELL PHONES
Las Vegas Herald

Cloud Orchestration Market Corresponding to Grow at a CAGR of 21.8%, a Massive Break for Stakeholders

According to a new report by Allied Market Research titled Cloud Orchestration Market by Solution, Deployment Model, User Type, and Industry Vertical: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2017-2023, the global cloud orchestration market was valued at $3,496 million in 2016, and is projected to reach $13,633 million by 2023, growing at a CAGR of 21.8% from 2017 to 2023.
SOFTWARE
Las Vegas Herald

Brake System Market Expected to reach $61.2 billion by 2027

Brake system is a mechanical or electrical device that enables vehicle slow down or stop as per the driver's requirement. Brakes are one of the important parts of vehicles. Brake system includes aset of components such as brake pedal, master cylinder, brake calipers, brake shoes, brake disc, brake rotor, brake drum, brake lining, and hoses. Brake system market growth is totally dependent on the performance of the end use industries such as automotive, construction equipment, agricultural equipment, mining equipment,and industrial trucks. To slow down or stop the vehicle or equipment at a desired level is most crucial factor as it is associated with work efficiency and loss of human life. The extreme working conditions such as construction and mining activities require a durable and cost-effective brake system to attain the desired working output. The drum brakes are the commonly usedbrakes across all the end-use industries due to its simple construction andcost effectiveness.
ECONOMY
Las Vegas Herald

Video Streaming Market to Observe Strong Development by 2026 | At a CAGR of 18.3 %

Rise in the adoption of cloud-based video streaming solutions, surge in live-streamed content, and extensive use of videos in corporate training are the major reasons for the growth of the global video streaming market. On the other hand, extensive growth of online video in developing economies and an increase in...
BUSINESS
Las Vegas Herald

Soft Robotics Market Sales is Expected to Reach $3.41 Billion by 2027, Surge in Innovation of Next-Generation Healthcare Technology, Drives the Growth

Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Soft Robotics Market by Type (Soft Grippers, Cobots, Inflated Robotics, and Exoskeleton), Component (Hardware and Software), and End User (Healthcare, Advanced Manufacturing, Food & Beverage, Logistics, and Others): Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2027." According to a report, the global soft robotics market size was valued at $573.8 billion in 2019, and is projected to reach at $3.41 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 30.7% from 2020 to 2027.The considerable investments in the healthcare sector primarily drive the soft robotics market growth. Besides, rapid automation of industries creates lucrative opportunities for the development of new soft robots; thereby, fueling the market growth.
MARKETS
Aviation Lubricants Market to reach $2.84 billion by 2027 || NYCO , LANXESS, Nye Lubricants , ROCOL , JET-LUBE

The global aviation lubricants market was valued at $2.24 billion in 2019, and is projected to reach $2.84 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 6.2%. Lubricants are used to reduce friction and wear between two moving parts/surface of aircrafts. Lubrication plays a vital role in safe operation of any type of aircraft and has to be replaced periodically as a part of maintenance process. In addition, use of lubricants allows aircrafts to operate at ultimate performance and efficiency.
INDUSTRY
Las Vegas Herald

Heavy Construction Equipment Market $2,40,496.0 million in 2027 CAGR of 4.2% from 2020-2027

This research report will give you deep insights about the Heavy Construction Equipment Market and it will also help you in strategic decision making. The final research document is an exhaustive document comprising of 354 pages. All our reports are usually purchased across industries by Executives, Managers, Senior Managers, Strategy people, Directors, Vice Presidents, CXOs, etc. and help them in understanding about the market trends and analysis, competition, industry landscape, market size, market revenue, forecast, COVID-19 impact analysis, SWOT analysis, etc.
CONSTRUCTION
Las Vegas Herald

Smart Traffic Camera Market Analytical Report with Great Revenue of $32.34 Billion by 2030 | Allied Market Research

The global smart traffic camera industry generated $8.36 billion in 2020 and is estimated to reach $32.34 billion by 2030, witnessing a CAGR of 14.6% from 2021 to 2030. Key industry players - Allied Vision, Axis Communications, E-Com Systems, Jenoptik, Flir Systems, Hikvision, Tattile, Imperx, Inc, Teledyne Dalsa, Siemens AG, Idemia, Motorola Solutions, Redflex Holdings, Sensys Gatso Group Ab, and Vitronic Gmbh.
MARKETS
Las Vegas Herald

Activated Carbon Market | Global Leading Players, Industry Updates, Future Growth, Business Prospects, Forthcoming Developments And Future Investments

The global activated carbon market is expected to hit $5,129 million by 2022, registering a CAGR of 9.3% from 2016 to 2022. The report provides a detailed analysis of the top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive landscape, and evolving market trends. Rising...
MARKETS
Las Vegas Herald

Isostatic Pressing Market Size is Expected to Reach $7.97 Billion by 2027 | Asia-Pacific would Exhibit the Highest CAGR

Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Isostatic Pressing Market by Offering (Services and Systems), Type (Hot Isostatic Pressing and Cold Isostatic Pressing), HIP Capacity (Small-Sized HIP, Medium-Sized HIP, and Large-Sized HIP), CIP Process Type (Dry-Bag Pressing and Wet-Bag Pressing), Application (Automotive, Aerospace & Defense, Medical, Precision Machine Manufacturing, Energy & Power, and Others): Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2027." The report offers a detailed analysis of changing market trends, key segments, major investment pockets, competitive landscape, and investment feasibility.
MARKETS
Las Vegas Herald

Well Intervention Market Growth Opportunities Analysis with Emerging Trends during COVID-19

Significant development of the end-use industries, such as mining, manufacturing, offshore, automotive, and building & construction, and others, is fueling the demand for oil and gas products, which, in turn, is expected to drive the growth of the well intervention market during the forecast period. In addition, increase in demand for enhancing the production of oil & gas by oil & gas companies to fulfill the increasing demand is driving the growth of the market, globally. However, implementation of stringent government regulations toward environmental pollution from burning of conventional fuels and rapid development of the electric vehicle sector are the key factors hampering the growth of the global market in the coming years.
ENERGY INDUSTRY

