ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

NFL playoffs: Patriots' Isaiah Wynn out vs. Bills; Eagles' Miles Sanders to play

By Connor Grott
UPI News
UPI News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=387hX2_0dmNshVG00

Jan. 14 (UPI) -- New England Patriots starting left tackle Isaiah Wynn will miss Saturday's AFC wild-card game against the Buffalo Bills because of ankle and hip injuries, the team announced Friday.

Wynn, who protects rookie quarterback Mac Jones' blindside, failed to practice all week after exiting the Patriots' regular-season finale against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday. He played just nine snaps in that 33-24 loss to the Dolphins.

The 26-year-old Wynn has battled multiple injuries over his NFL career, but the 2018 first-round draft pick proved to be more durable this season. He started 15 games and played 82% of the Patriots' offensive snaps in the regular season.

Wynn, who was initially listed as questionable before being downgraded to out on Friday's final injury report, was one of 13 Patriots players listed as questionable for the wild-card matchup against the Bills.

Starting safety Kyle Dugger (hand), defensive tackle Christian Barmore (knee), defensive lineman Lawrence Guy (shoulder) and linebacker Dont'a Hightower (knee) were among those listed as questionable on the injury report.

The Bills, meanwhile, didn't list any players on their final injury report.

Elsewhere around the league, the Philadelphia Eagles will have running back Miles Sanders for Sunday's NFC wild-card game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Sanders will suit up for the Eagles despite undergoing hand surgery less than three weeks ago. He suffered a fracture in his right hand against the New York Giants on Dec. 26 and had surgery the next day.

The 24-year-old Sanders missed the Eagles' final two games of the regular season, but head coach Nick Sirianni suggested the tailback will have a significant role against the Bucs.

"No limitations for Miles," Sirianni told reporters Friday. "He'll be our guy."

Eagles starting defensive end Josh Sweat, however, is questionable with an illness. He has been dealing with abdominal pain throughout the week, according to Sirianni, and missed practice Wednesday and Thursday.

Sweat, who is tied for first on the team with 7.5 sacks this season, returned to the practice facility Friday.

Also Friday, the Kansas City Chiefs ruled out running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire for Sunday night's wild-card showdown against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Edwards-Helaire, who is the Chiefs' second-leading rusher this season with 517 yards, will miss his third consecutive game due to a nagging shoulder injury.

The LSU product practiced Wednesday for the first time since hurting his shoulder in the Chiefs' Week 16 victory over the Steelers. Kansas City, however, shut him down Thursday and Friday and listed him as out on the final injury report.

"He tested [the shoulder] out a few days ago, and it wasn't quite as good as we thought it might be and he thought it might be," Chiefs head coach Andy Reid said.

Darrel Williams, the Chiefs' top backup tailback, was limited in practice this week due to a toe injury. The team listed him as questionable for Sunday's game against Pittsburgh.

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To What Troy Aikman Said About Jalen Hurts

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are currently leading the Philadelphia Eagles, 31-0, in the second half of Sunday afternoon’s Wild Card playoff game. It’s been a great day for Tom Brady and the Buccaneers offense, while it’s been a truly ugly day for Jalen Hurts and his Eagles teammates.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Darrel Williams
CBS Boston

Long List Of Patriots Players Set To Hit Free Agency In 2022

BOSTON (CBS) — The offseason has begun for the New England Patriots, and Bill Belichick and company have a lot of work to do in-house. The Patriots have 22 players set to hit free agency, and 16 of them were either starters or played significant roles for the 2021 team. J.C. Jackson, Devin McCourty, Dont’a Hightower and Trent Brown highlight the lengthy list of soon-to-be free agents for New England. Here’s a quick look at some players who may be playing elsewhere — or not at all — in 2022. Unrestricted Free Agents J.C. Jackson, CB Devin McCourty, S Dont’a Hightower, LB Jamie Collins, LB Ja’Whaun Bentley, LB Carl...
NFL
Chicago Tribune

A blowout playoff win followed by an interview with the Chicago Bears. For Buffalo Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll, this is the definition of ‘strike while the iron is hot.’

If the Chicago Bears were intent on doing comprehensive research for their simultaneous searches for a new head coach and general manager, perhaps their Saturday night homework should have ended with a peek into the interview rooms at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, N.Y. Start with Bill Belichick. Legendary coach of the New England Patriots. Defensive mastermind. Six-time Super Bowl winner. ...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nfl Playoffs#American Football#Afc#The Buffalo Bills#The Philadelphia Eagles#Nfc#The Tampa Bay Buccaneers#The New York Giants#Bucs
NBC Sports

NFL playoff schedule 2022: Bracket, dates, times, TV channel, scores for AFC, NFC Wild Card round games

The 2021 NFL regular season has come to an end and the 2022 postseason is underway. Nine teams remain in the Wild Card round entering Monday night. Teams left in the NFL playoffs include: Tennessee Titans, Kansas City Chiefs, Buffalo Bills, Cincinnati Bengals, Green Bay Packers, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Los Angeles Rams, Arizona Cardinals and San Francisco 49ers.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NFL Teams
Philadelphia Eagles
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University
NFL Teams
Miami Dolphins
NFL Teams
New England Patriots
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Buffalo Bills
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Philly

Eagles Eliminated From NFL Playoffs After 31-15 Loss To Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Tom Brady threw for 271 yards and two touchdowns Sunday, helping the Tampa Bay Buccaneers launch their bid for a return to the Super Bowl with a dominating 31-15 NFC wild-card playoff victory over the Philadelphia Eagles. The defending champions set the tempo from the start, with Brady leading a pair of long TD drives in the opening quarter and building the lead to 17-0 by halftime. The seven-time Super Bowl winner finished off the Eagles with TD passes of 2 yards to Rob Gronkowski and 36 yards to Mike Evans, improving his dazzling playoff record to 35-11...
NFL
The Independent

Tom Brady leads Tampa Bay Buccaneers to wildcard win over Philadelphia Eagles

Tom Brady shone as his quest for an eighth Super Bowl title continued with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers easing into week two of the play-offs courtesy of a routine victory over the Philadelphia Eagles.The reigning NFL champions made light work of the challenge ahead of them, running out 31-15 winners in the wildcard round.Two unanswered touchdowns on short runs from first Giovani Bernard and then Ke’Shawn Vaughn had the Bucs well ahead, leading 17-0 at half-time before Brady took centre stage..@MikeEvans13_ goes flipping into the end zone! #GoBucs 📺: #PHIvsTB on FOX📱: NFL app pic.twitter.com/UuUj1l70ie— NFL (@NFL) January 16, 2022The...
NFL
ClutchPoints

Emmanuel Sanders channels Eagles motto ahead of Bills vs. Chiefs

The Buffalo Bills are set to travel to Arrowhead Stadium to take on the Kansas City Chiefs this weekend. They are slight underdogs for the Divisional matchup since recent Super Bowl champs Patrick Mahomes and company have had another successful season. It seems as though Emmanuel Sanders and Stefon Diggs...
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To What Tony Romo Said About Dak Prescott

Tony Romo didn’t like how Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott handled the end of the game on Sunday. After Prescott slid at the 25-yard line, he hurried up to the line with the center but didn’t find the ref so he could properly spot the ball. Romo confirmed during...
NFL
ClutchPoints

Julian Edelman converts into Buccanism after Tom Brady, Buccaneers save $50,000 bet

After the New England Patriots disappointed him on Saturday, former NFL wide receiver Julian Edelman seems to be converting to the Tom Brady and Tampa Buccaneers fandom. Edelman made a $100,000 bet on the Patriots and Buccaneers making it to the Super Bowl. He placed $50,000 on New England, and the other half on Tampa Bay–a pair of gamble that would have netted him $545,000. Unfortunately, his first bet failed after Bill Belichick and co. received a 47-17 beating against the Buffalo Bills in their Wild Card showdown.
NFL
UPI News

UPI News

Washington, DC
261K+
Followers
48K+
Post
84M+
Views
ABOUT

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy