Business

Ethanolamine $794 million in 2017 CAGR of 5.6% from 2018 to 2025

Las Vegas Herald
 4 days ago

According to the Ethanolamine Market report published by the Allied Market Research, the study presents impending revenue forecast of the industry for the next few years coupled with imminent market trends and opportunities. Moreover, the study also doles out different logical tables and graphs to identify the complexities of the...

www.lasvegasherald.com

Las Vegas Herald

Skin Barrier Market Is Projected to Reach $1,191.5 Million by 2026 | Key Drivers, Growth Analysis, and Current Trends

According to the "Skin Barrier Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019–2026", report published by the Allied Market Research, the study presents impending revenue forecast of the industry for the next few years coupled with imminent market trends and opportunities. Moreover, the study also doles out different logical tables and graphs to identify the complexities of the market. A complete and wide-ranging evaluation of the aspects that drive and restrain the market growth is also provided throughout the study. This detailed exploration of the market size and its proper segmentation help the market players define the prevalent opportunities that are looming large.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Las Vegas Herald

Plasma Fractionation Market is Expected to Reach $23,006 Million by 2027, Registering at a CAGR of 6.2%.

According to the "Plasma Fractionation Market: Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2027" report published by the Allied Market Research, the study presents impending revenue forecast of the industry for the next few years coupled with imminent market trends and opportunities. Moreover, the study also doles out different logical tables and graphs to identify the complexities of the market.
BUSINESS
Las Vegas Herald

Europe Pilates & yoga studios market is projected to reach $49,446.3 million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 13.05% from 2021 to 2027.

According to a new report published by Allied Market Research titled, "Europe Pilates & yoga studios market by Activity Type: Regional Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2027," The Europe Pilates & yoga studios market size was valued at $26,991.0 million in 2019, and is projected to reach $49,446.3 million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 13.05% from 2021 to 2027. Germany held nearly twenty percent share of the Europe Pilates & yoga studios market analysis in 2019.
YOGA
Las Vegas Herald

Soft Robotics Market Sales is Expected to Reach $3.41 Billion by 2027, Surge in Innovation of Next-Generation Healthcare Technology, Drives the Growth

Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Soft Robotics Market by Type (Soft Grippers, Cobots, Inflated Robotics, and Exoskeleton), Component (Hardware and Software), and End User (Healthcare, Advanced Manufacturing, Food & Beverage, Logistics, and Others): Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2027." According to a report, the global soft robotics market size was valued at $573.8 billion in 2019, and is projected to reach at $3.41 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 30.7% from 2020 to 2027.The considerable investments in the healthcare sector primarily drive the soft robotics market growth. Besides, rapid automation of industries creates lucrative opportunities for the development of new soft robots; thereby, fueling the market growth.
MARKETS
State
Oregon State
texasguardian.com

Beverage Packaging Growth with Worldwide Industry Analysis at a CAGR of 5.6% by 2030

The players in beverage packaging are shifting their focus toward environment friendly materials , curb plastic pollution caused by single use plastic bottles. According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, Beverage Packaging Market by Packaging Material (Glass, Metal, Plastic and Paperboard), Beverage Type (Alcoholic Beverages and Non-Alcoholic Beverages), and Packaging Type (Bottle, Can, Cartons and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019-2026.
DRINKS
Las Vegas Herald

Mobile Device Management Market projected to reach $20.4 billion by 2026, with a remarkable CAGR of 29.8%

According to a new market research report "Mobile Device Management Market by Component (Solutions (Device management, Application Management, Security management) and Services), Deployment Mode, Organization Size, Operating system Vertical and Region - Global Forecast to 2026″ published by MarketsandMarkets, the global Mobile device management Market size to grow from USD 5.5 billion in 2021 to USD 20.4 billion by 2026, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 29.8% during the forecast period. The presence of various key players in the ecosystem has led to competitive and diverse market. Mobile device management solutions allow IT teams and admins to control and distribute security policies to mobile devices accessing sensitive corporate data in their organizations, ensuring the corporate network is secure. With more employees using one or all of these devices, organizations across all shapes and size are now turning to mobile device management for enhanced data and network security and improved employee productivity. MDM solutions enable IT admins to configure enterprise-grade security policies on mobile devices, making them corporate ready.
CELL PHONES
Las Vegas Herald

Security Information and Event Management Market Projected to Raise at a CAGR of 10.1%

Rise in concerns over IT security and increase in cybercrime have urged organizations to invest in more efficient security systems, as the threat landscape is becoming more complex with the occurrence of mobile devices and rise in adoption of cloud services. In addition, increase in adoption of Bring Your Own Device (BYOD) trend drives the growth in the global SIEM market.
BUSINESS
Las Vegas Herald

Canned Food Market to Register a Stout Growth $124.8 billion by End 2026

According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, "Canned food Market by Product Type, Distribution Channel, and Type: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2018–2026," the global canned food market size was at $91.4 billion in 2018 and is anticipated to reach $124.8 billion by 2026, with a CAGR of 3.9% during the forecast period. The market is expected to exhibit an incremental revenue opportunity of $33.2 billion from 2018 to 2026. Fruits, vegetables, meals, seafood, meat, soups & sauces, beans, sweets & desserts, lentils, and pastas are the most popular canned foods preferred by consumers due to their taste, nutrition and/or convenience. Canned foods are the popular choice for breakfast, snack, and dessert among health-conscious consumers. Due to busy lifestyle, consumers have been shifting their preference toward the consumption of convenience food products. Owing to the high nutritional content in the canned food products and wide range of product types available, they have become one of the most preferred convenience food choices among consumers.
MARKETS
#Cagr#Market Trends#Product Market#Ethanolamine Market#Lamea#Basf Se#Huntsman Corporation#The Dow Chemical Company#Akzo Nobel N V#Daicel Corporation#Ineos Group Ag#Koch Industries
Las Vegas Herald

Deep Hole Drilling Machines Market size is projected to reach $784.1 million by 2027, at CAGR of 6.2% from 2020 to 2027

This research report will give you deep insights about the Deep Hole Drilling Machines Market and it will also help you in strategic decision making. The final research document is an exhaustive document comprising of 517 pages. All our reports are usually purchased across industries by Executives, Managers, Senior Managers, Strategy people, Directors, Vice Presidents, CXOs, etc. and help them in understanding about the market trends and analysis, competition, industry landscape, market size, market revenue, forecast, COVID-19 impact analysis, SWOT analysis, etc.
BUSINESS
Las Vegas Herald

Hydrocephalus Shunts Market Trends, COVID-19 Impact, Growth Drivers, and Forecast 2027

According to the "Hydrocephalus Shunts Market: Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2027," report published by the Allied Market Research, the study presents impending revenue forecast of the industry for the next few years coupled with imminent market trends and opportunities. Moreover, the study also doles out different logical tables and graphs to identify the complexities of the market. A complete and wide-ranging evaluation of the aspects that drive and restrain the market growth is also provided throughout the study. This detailed exploration of the market size and its proper segmentation help the market players define the prevalent opportunities that are looming large.
MARKETS
Las Vegas Herald

Coffee Beans Market to Register a CAGR of 6.1% by 2024 | Illycaff S.p.A., Caribou Coffee

According to a new report published by Allied Market Research titled, Coffee Beans Market by Product and End Use: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2017-2024," the global coffee beans market size was valued at $10,471 million in 2017, and is expected to reach $15,635 million by 2024, registering a CAGR of 6.1% from 2018 to 2024. Europe dominated the global market, accounting for around one-third share of the total revenue.
BUSINESS
Las Vegas Herald

Well Intervention Market Growth Opportunities Analysis with Emerging Trends during COVID-19

Significant development of the end-use industries, such as mining, manufacturing, offshore, automotive, and building & construction, and others, is fueling the demand for oil and gas products, which, in turn, is expected to drive the growth of the well intervention market during the forecast period. In addition, increase in demand for enhancing the production of oil & gas by oil & gas companies to fulfill the increasing demand is driving the growth of the market, globally. However, implementation of stringent government regulations toward environmental pollution from burning of conventional fuels and rapid development of the electric vehicle sector are the key factors hampering the growth of the global market in the coming years.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
India
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Market Analysis
Las Vegas Herald

Cloud Orchestration Market Corresponding to Grow at a CAGR of 21.8%, a Massive Break for Stakeholders

According to a new report by Allied Market Research titled Cloud Orchestration Market by Solution, Deployment Model, User Type, and Industry Vertical: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2017-2023, the global cloud orchestration market was valued at $3,496 million in 2016, and is projected to reach $13,633 million by 2023, growing at a CAGR of 21.8% from 2017 to 2023.
SOFTWARE
Las Vegas Herald

Articaine Hydrochloride Market Technology & Competitive Landscape Report with Focus on Key Markets and Methods

Increase in application of articaine hydrochloride owning to its quick effect and better efficacy than other anaesthetic drugs has fuelled the market growth. For instance, in patients with hypokalemic sensory overstimulation, articaine is more effective than lidocaine. Furthermore, the growing prevalence of dental disorders due to junk food and increasing geriatric population boost the articaine hydrochloride market. In addition, the increasing trend of cosmetic dentistry and rising disposable income are anticipated to boost the market growth. However, the high costs of dental procedures and unfavourable reimbursement policies are anticipated to hinder the market growth. Ongoing R&D activities related to articaine hydrochloride and dental procedures are anticipated to present new opportunities for the market.
INDUSTRY
Las Vegas Herald

Global Plant-Based Milk Market Is Expected To Take A Strong Growth & Will Reach The Market Size Of USD 25 Billion By 2026

Plant based milk is an alternative to Dairy Milk, which is made from base ingredients like Soy, Almond, Oat, Rice, Coconut, Cashew, Hazelnut, Hemp, Pea and others. It is of two types, Plain Milk or Flavoured Milk. Flavoured plant milks come in varied flavours like Chocolate, Strawberry, Vanilla, and Coffee, Hazelnut, Mocha, Berry, Banana, Coconut and others. The global climatic changes, increasing deforestation, lactose intolerance, gastric problems, indigestion and animal cruelty has led to a push to the vegan or plant based food products. Given this reasons, increasingly people around the globe are turning vegetarian, vegan, or even flexitarian. The vegan trend is in the air, due to its large presence over various social media platforms over the internet. It plays a pivotal role in luring the young demographics to turn to plant based milk.
AGRICULTURE
Las Vegas Herald

Europe Debt Collection Software Market 2022-2027 Key Players, Marketing Strategies and Growth Analysis | xx

Allied Market Research published a report on the"Europe Debt Collection Software Market by Component (Software and Services), Deployment (Cloud and On-premise), Organization Size (Small & Medium Enterprises and Large Enterprises), and End User (Institutions, Collection Agencies, and Others): Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2027″. It offers a comprehensive study of the market size & forecast, segmental analysis, region-wise outlook, competitive landscape, market opportunities, dynamic factors that affect the market growth, and key industry trends.
MARKETS
Las Vegas Herald

Sensor Patch Market: An Exclusive Study on Upcoming Trends and Growth Opportunities

Opportunities in the sensor patch market have evolved through a number of stages. Lucintel has found the future of this market to be promising; the sensor patch market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 40%-42%. Request Sample Pages by clicking below https://www.lucintel.com/sensor-patch-market.aspx. Abbott Laboratories, iRhythm Technologies, DexCom, Proteus...
MARKETS
Las Vegas Herald

Solar Panel Recycling Market Projected to Cross $478.6 Million by 2030, at a CAGR of 13.1%

The solar panel recycling market size was valued at $139.7 million in 2020, and is projected to reach $478.6 million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 13.1% from 2021 to 2030. Rapid growth of solar energy industry is expected to drive the growth of the market during the forecast period. In addition, increase in installations of solar panels in various applications including power generation, transportation, water heating and others is further anticipated to fuel the growth of the solar panel recycling market during the analyzed time frame. Moreover, favorable government measures including incentives have also been introduced to promote the adoption of various solar energy technologies such as crystalline silicon and thin film. For instance, in 2019, the U.S. government introduced solar tax credit with an objective to reduce cost of installing a solar energy system by 30.0%. In addition, declining prices, improvements in conversion efficiencies, and growing efforts toward advancements of solar panels is projected to propel the growth of the solar energy industry which in turn is projected to drive the market from 2021 to 2030.
ENVIRONMENT
Las Vegas Herald

Titanium Market worth $33.5 billion by 2026

According to the new market research report "Titanium Market by Product Type (Titanium Dioxide, Titanium Metal), Titanium Dioxide By End-use Industry, Titanium Metal By End-use Industry and Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, MEA & South America) - Global Forecast to 2026", The global titanium market size is expected to grow from USD 24.7 billion in 2021 to USD 33.5 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 6.3% during the forecast period. Titanium dioxide is extensively being used in the paints & coatings, plastics & rubber, paper, other end-use industries. Titanium metal get widely used in aerospace & defense, chemical & process industry, energy & power, desalination, and other industries.
MARKETS

