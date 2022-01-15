Ethanolamine $794 million in 2017 CAGR of 5.6% from 2018 to 2025

The solar panel recycling market size was valued at $139.7 million in 2020, and is projected to reach $478.6 million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 13.1% from 2021 to 2030. Rapid growth of solar energy industry is expected to drive the growth of the market during the forecast period. In addition, increase in installations of solar panels in various applications including power generation, transportation, water heating and others is further anticipated to fuel the growth of the solar panel recycling market during the analyzed time frame. Moreover, favorable government measures including incentives have also been introduced to promote the adoption of various solar energy technologies such as crystalline silicon and thin film. For instance, in 2019, the U.S. government introduced solar tax credit with an objective to reduce cost of installing a solar energy system by 30.0%. In addition, declining prices, improvements in conversion efficiencies, and growing efforts toward advancements of solar panels is projected to propel the growth of the solar energy industry which in turn is projected to drive the market from 2021 to 2030.

