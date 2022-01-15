ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Peachtree City, GA

Tiffany Haddish arrested on suspicion of DUI: Police

By Sareen Habeshian, Nexstar Media Wire
WBRE
WBRE
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Pwr5W_0dmNsWk900

( KTLA ) – Actor and comedian Tiffany Haddish was arrested in Georgia early Friday on suspicion of driving under the influence, police said.

Around 2:30 a.m., officers responded to a 911 call regarding a driver asleep at the wheel on Highway 74, according to the Peachtree City Police Department.

While en route to the location, an officer saw a vehicle matching the description and conducted a traffic stop as the vehicle pulled into the yard of a residence, police said. The officer then made contact with the driver, identified as Haddish.

Former ‘Bachelorette’ contestant Clint Arlis dead at 34

A subsequent investigation led to Haddish being arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence, Peachtree City Police said. The 42-year-old star was then transported to the Fayette County Jail. Law enforcement believes Haddish had smoked marijuana, TMZ reports .

Haddish was released from jail a few hours later after posting $1,666 to bond out, according to records obtained by TMZ.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PAhomepage.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WBRE

Body found in Snyder County creek identified by PSP

MONROE TOWNSHIP, SNYDER COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Pennsylvania State Police are continuing an investigation into the discovery of a body found in Snyder County. According to troopers, the body was discovered Friday, January 14 around 12:00 p.m. in Monroe Township along the banks of Penns Creek. Snyder County Coroner William Pheasant told Eyewitness News the body was […]
SNYDER COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Cash stolen from poker machines in Scranton

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police in Scranton are asking for the public’s help to identify suspects wanted for questioning in relation to stolen cash from poker machines. According to Scranton Police, the suspects (pictured below) are wanted for questioning relating to stolen cash from poker machines inside a Sunoco Gas Station. Police ask anyone […]
SCRANTON, PA
WBRE

Police: Wanted woman found with 151 bags of fentanyl during traffic stop

BERWICK, COLUMBIA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police have arrested a woman they say had multiple warrants for possession of drugs and paraphernalia, as well as two bench warrants for failing to appear in court in Luzerne and Carbon Counties. Police say on January 13, around 2:45 p.m., officers from the Berwick Police Department Special Operations Group […]
BERWICK, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
City
Peachtree City, GA
Peachtree City, GA
Entertainment
Local
Georgia Entertainment
WBRE

Driver transported after crashing into bank in Scranton

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — According to first responders, a female driver was transported after crashing into a bank in Scranton. First responders were called to the People’s Security Bank at the corner of East Market Street and Sanderson Avenue around 5:00 Wednesday morning. Upon arrival, police found the driver needed to be transported and […]
SCRANTON, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tiffany Haddish
WBRE

Man accused of breaking neighbor’s window with raw chicken

LOYALSOCK TOWNSHIP, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A 20-year-old Williamsport man received a citation after police say he flung a piece of chicken and broke a neighbor’s window. On January 2, police were called to the 900 block of Cemetery Street for a report of criminal mischief. Upon arrival, police say the victim, a 60-year-old woman […]
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
WBRE

Man wanted for murder in Mahanoy City captured in Tennessee

MAHANOY CITY BOROUGH, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police in Memphis arrested a man who was wanted for the murder of a Hazleton man in October of last year. According to the U.S. Marshals Tyreece Miller, officers arrested Santonio Malone, 36, for a murder warrant out of Schuykill County. Police responded to a disturbance outside of the Rmusic21 […]
MAHANOY CITY, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#City Police#Ktla#Tmz#Nexstar Media Inc
WBRE

Police say suspect used fake money at Scranton CVS

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Scranton police released pictures of a man they say used counterfeit money at a Scranton pharmacy. Police say on Wednesday, around 7:30 p.m. the suspect allegedly used counterfeit bills at the CVS on Moosic Street, in Scranton. Officers say the suspect is wanted for questioning in regards to the passing […]
SCRANTON, PA
WBRE

Shamokin police looking for suspect in Tiffany’s Bar shooting

SHAMOKIN, NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Shamokin police say they are looking for a shooting suspect after someone fired shots into a bar in the city. On Monday morning around 12:30, police were called to Tiffany’s Bar for reports of shots fired. Upon arrival, police say there were six patrons in the bar and none of […]
SHAMOKIN, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
WBRE

I-Team: Federal investigation leads to five arrested in grandparent mail fraud scam

EYEWITNESS NEWS(WBRE/WYOU) — A Federal Grand Jury has indicted five men in connection with an alleged “Grandparent Mail Fraud Scam.” According to Federal Court documents, the men who operated the scheme were from New York City and contacted people in Northeastern Pennsylvania posing as the targets grandchild or an attorney representing their grandchild. Officials say […]
SHAMOKIN, PA
WBRE

WBRE

8K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

PAHomepage is powered by Eyewitness News which delivers 53 hours of local news each week through two legacy television stations in Northeastern and Central Pennsylvania.

 https://www.pahomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy