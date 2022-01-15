Eastbound Lanes of I-70 Closed For ‘Safety Closure’ At CO 9 After Multiple Crashes Reported

SUMMIT COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – The eastbound lanes of Interstate 70 were closed on Friday night for what the Colorado Department of Transportation called a “safety closure.” Eastbound lanes of I-70 were closed from Exit 203 CO 9 East Frisco and Exit 216 US 6 Loveland Pass.

Portions of I-70 had been closed on and off throughout Friday due to winter driving conditions. Just minutes before the safety closure, I-70 was closed at Exit 205 for multiple crashes and slideoffs.

Friday is a First Alert Weather Day in Colorado’s Weather Center at CBS4. In the mountains, expect areas of light snow today with anywhere from 1 to 3 inches of accumulation.