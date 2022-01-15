ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Summit County, CO

Eastbound Lanes of I-70 Closed For ‘Safety Closure’ At CO 9 After Multiple Crashes Reported

By Jennifer McRae
CBS Denver
CBS Denver
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04lneP_0dmNsRKW00

SUMMIT COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – The eastbound lanes of Interstate 70 were closed on Friday night for what the Colorado Department of Transportation called a “safety closure.” Eastbound lanes of I-70 were closed from Exit 203 CO 9 East Frisco and Exit 216 US 6 Loveland Pass.

Portions of I-70 had been closed on and off throughout Friday due to winter driving conditions. Just minutes before the safety closure, I-70 was closed at Exit 205 for multiple crashes and slideoffs.

Friday is a First Alert Weather Day in Colorado’s Weather Center at CBS4. In the mountains, expect areas of light snow today with anywhere from 1 to 3 inches of accumulation.

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Denver

672 People Killed On Colorado Roads In 2021; CDOT Blames ‘Drivers Making Poor Decisions’

(CBS4) — More than 670 people were killed on Colorado roads in 2021 – the most deaths in 19 years, according to the Colorado Department of Transportation. And that number is expected to increase as CDOT continues to receive additional crash reports. (credit: iStock/Getty Images) There were 246 fatalities involving impaired drivers in 2021 — that’s an increase of 16% from 2020. “Drivers making poor decisions — whether it’s speeding, being on their phones, or not buckling up — cause more than 90% of the fatal crashes on our roadways,” said John Lorme, Director of Maintenance & Operations for CDOT. In Colorado, unfortunately, seat belt use in the state still lags behind the national rate, officials said. The state says worrisome trends are present in both rural and urban areas. The counties with the most road fatalities in 2021 were: El Paso = 77 Adams = 66 Denver = 65 Jefferson = 50 Arapahoe = 50 Weld = 46 RELATED: Colorado Ranks Among Worst States For Drivers
COLORADO STATE
CBS Denver

I-70 Reopens In Arvada After Fire Engine, Police Vehicle Struck By Drivers

ARVADA, Colo. (CBS4)– Interstate 70 reopened in Arvada Wednesday morning after crashes involving a fire engine and police vehicle closed eastbound lanes. Slick roads caused by freezing drizzle are believed to have contributed to the crash. Arvada police tweeted that careless drivers struck the fire engine and patrol car on I-70 at Kipling Street. #TrafficAlert If you do not have to be on the roads stay home. East bound I70 closed at Kipling St. Patrol car and fire engine struck by careless drivers. pic.twitter.com/tcGz3xxhX4 — Arvada Police (@ArvadaPolice) January 19, 2022 Shortly after the crash, Arvada Fire tweeted a warning to drivers of slick...
ARVADA, CO
CBS Denver

‘Unless Your Car Came Equipped With Ice Skates, Stay Home’: Wheat Ridge Police Issue Warning For Drivers

WHEAT RIDGE, Colo. (CBS4)– Wheat Ridge Police are warning drivers about slick conditions on Wednesday. First, police tweeted that the city was on accident alert. As predicted, roads are getting slick. WR is on Accident Alert. Have a crash and no injuries, alcohol, drugs, and vehicles are drivable? Exchange info and file a report tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/9lNuUseq8C — Wheat Ridge Police (@WheatRidgePD) January 19, 2022 Then they doubled down on the message, Wheat Ridge Police quickly following with a tweet stating, “Unless your car came equipped with ice skates, stay home today.” We aren’t kidding. Unless your car came equipped with ice skates, stay home today if you can. pic.twitter.com/qJbRm87vav — Wheat Ridge Police (@WheatRidgePD) January 19, 2022 Wednesday is a First Alert Weather Day because of the possibility of slick and icy conditions on roads, sidewalks, and driveways. Bridges and overpasses will be especially susceptible to ice especially early in the day on Wednesday.
WHEAT RIDGE, CO
CBS Denver

Westbound I-70 Reopens After Closure Due To Safety Concerns Between Loveland Pass And Silverthorne

SILVERTHORNE, Colo. (CBS4)– Westbound lanes of Interstate 70 reopened after being closed on Friday afternoon due to safety concerns. The road was closed between Exit 216 US 6 Loveland Pass and Exit 205 CO 9 Silverthorne. Friday is a First Alert Weather Day in Colorado’s Weather Center at CBS4. In the mountains, expect areas of light snow today with anywhere from 1 to 3 inches of accumulation. #I70 westbound: Road closed due to safety concerns between Exit 216 – US 6; Loveland Pass and Exit 205 – CO 9; US 6; Silverthorne. https://t.co/Bpp7Abz1nm — Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) (@ColoradoDOT) January 14, 2022
SILVERTHORNE, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
Summit County, CO
Traffic
County
Summit County, CO
Local
Colorado Traffic
CBS Denver

1 Dead, Multiple Hurt In Head-On US 287 Crash Just North Of Longmont

LONGMONT, Colo. (CBS4) — Colorado State Patrol responded to a deadly crash on U.S. 287 just north of Longmont Tuesday morning. According to CSP, one person was pronounced dead and multiple other people were taken to the hospital to treat injuries after the report of a head-on crash between a 2012 Kia Sedona and a 2010 Ford pickup truck. State Patrol was at the scene of the crash at the intersection with 287 and Vermillion Road, and 287 became shut down for several hours between Vermillion and Highway 66 before it reopened close to noon. The cause of the crash remains under investigation. There is no further information at this time.
LONGMONT, CO
CBS Denver

Prescribed Burns Underway In Rio Grande State Wildlife Area Through February

MONTE VISTA, Colo. (CBS4)– Colorado Parks and Wildlife will be working on a new burn project over the next few weeks. They will be conducting slash pile burning in the Rio Grande State Wildlife area near Monte Vista. Slash piles have been created to remove debris and reduce hazardous fuel accumulation to help weaken the risk of larger wildfires.(credit: CBS) Smoke may be visible in areas before the fuels burn themselves out. Crews are monitoring the process. And are reminding the public not to call 911 if you see smoke from the burn areas. Prescribed smoke fire may affect your health. CPW works with the Colorado Division of Fire Prevention and Control to burn areas where disposal of materials is not feasible. The burns are planned for the rest of the month and into February, weather permitting. Rio Grande State Wildlife Area is a 935-acre property in Rio Grande County known for good fishing and hunting opportunities.  
MONTE VISTA, CO
CBS Denver

Denver Weather: Slick Roads And Sidewalks Possible Wednesday

DENVER (CBS4) – After another relatively mild day on Tuesday, wintry weather will quickly return for Wednesday. Temperatures will drop, light snow is possible, and areas of light freezing drizzle will develop causing slick and icy conditions. Before the wintry weather arrives, Tuesday will be mostly cloudy, dry, and warmer than normal again for January. It won’t be as warm as Monday when Denver reached 62 degrees, but high temperatures in the Denver and Boulder areas will still reach the 50s. Fort Collins, Loveland, and Greeley will be in the 40s. (source: CBS) Dry weather will continue through at least midnight Tuesday night. Then...
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Fire Destroys Home On Pine Meadow Drive Outside Estes Park, No Injuries

ESTES Park, Colo. (CBS4) — Estes Valley Fire Protection District responded to a fire that destroyed a home just outside of Estes Park overnight Tuesday. No one was hurt. (credit: Estes Valley Fire) According to Estes Valley Fire, crews responded to a house fire in the 2200 block of Pine Meadow Drive after receiving a call at 12:51 a.m. Everyone in the home safely made it outside, and there was no report of injuries. When firefighters arrived, they saw fire coming out of the roof of the home. The fire was brought under control overnight around 3 a.m. The home was determined to be unlivable, and Estes Valley Fire says it’s working to find the homeowner a new place to live. (credit: Estes Valley Fire) Assisting agencies included Loveland Fire Rescue Authority, Pinewood Springs Fire Protection District, Allenspark Fire Protection District, Estes Park Health, Estes Park Police Department and Larimer County Sheriff’s Office. Fire investigators were at the scene during the daytime Tuesday morning, and the cause of the fire remains under investigation. There is no further information at this time. (credit: Estes Valley Fire)
ESTES PARK, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#I 70#Weather#Traffic Accident#Loveland Pass#Cdot
CBS Denver

First Alert Weather Day: Slick Roads Possible Through Wednesday Evening

DENVER (CBS4) – Wintry weather has quickly returned to Denver and the Front Range on Wednesday with unusual freezing drizzle in the morning and a chance for light snow later in the day. Temperatures will also remain below freezing all day. (source: CBS) It’s a First Alert Weather Day because of the possibility of slick and icy conditions on roads, sidewalks, and driveways. Bridges and overpasses will be especially susceptible to ice especially early in the day on Wednesday. A Winter Weather Advisory is posted for Denver and most of northeastern Colorado though 8pm Wednesday largely because it’s somewhat rare to get accumulating...
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Expect Heavy Traffic Heading To The High Country This Holiday Weekend

DENVER (CBS4) – It’s a long weekend for many Coloradans, which means more people will be heading to the high country. And the Colorado Department of Transportation is reminding us that traffic will be heavier than normal. CDOT says drivers should expect to see more cars on the roads, including Interstate 70 and other mountain highways. Last year more than 169,000 vehicles passed through the Eisenhower/Johnson Memorial Tunnels over Martin Luther King Jr. weekend. Traffic is expected to remain high through mid-April with increased snow amounts and more travel opportunities over President’s Day weekend and spring break. CDOT is also reminding drivers to keep an eye on road conditions as weather can change quickly. Snowstang offers bus service to Loveland, Arapahoe Basin, Copper Mountain and Steamboat Springs for those who are looking for an alternative to driving.
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Crews Begin Clearing Damaged, Destroyed Vehicles, Debris From Roadways In Marshall Fire Burn Areas

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– Beginning Friday, Jan. 14, crews contracted by Boulder County began clearing roadways of damaged and destroyed vehicles and trailers, trees, and other debris that are blocking access to properties in the Marshall Fire burn areas. Vehicles will be taken to a secured storage facility and will be part of a Vehicle Identification Number (VIN) clearing process. (credit: CBS) Vehicle owners and their insurance companies wishing to access this storage facility to look at a vehicle should send an email to ROE@bouldercounty.org or call 303-214-3203. (credit: CBS) RELATED: Resources For Marshall Fire Victims
BOULDER COUNTY, CO
CBS Denver

‘Church Fire’ Northwest Of Fort Collins Now Fully Contained

FORT COLLINS, Colo. (CBS4) – The Livermore Fire Protection District responded to a 10 acre grass fire northwest of Fort Collins, near Virgina Dale Church. The fire is now fully contained, officials say. U.S. 287 was closed in the area, but has since reopened. LFPD is calling this fire the Church Fire. (credit: Livermore Fire Protection District) Several other agencies also responded including the Larimer County Sheriff’s Office. Further details about the fire have not yet been released.
FORT COLLINS, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
CBS Denver

3 Pedestrians Hit, Injured In Adams County Crash Stemming From Domestic Violence Incident

ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Adams County Sheriff’s deputies say three people were hit by a vehicle on Saturday afternoon. Deputies responded to the intersection at 63rd Avenue and Federal Boulevard at around 2 p.m. (credit: CBS) Officials tell CBS4 the crash stemmed from a domestic violence incident. A woman was staying at a motel at the scene of the crashes and was moving her things from the motel to a vehicle, they say. Two other women were helping when they were hit. (credit: CBS) The woman who was at the center of the incident was able to give deputies a statement. Investigators say they have a suspect in custody. Details about the crash or suspect were not released. The three victims were taken to a hospital; two have non-critical injuries while the third is in critical but stable condition, officials say. Deputies closed 63rd Ave. to investigate. RELATED: Manuel Handboy Accused Of Trying To Kill Woman In Domestic Violence Situation
ADAMS COUNTY, CO
CBS Denver

Man Hit, Seriously Hurt In Hit-And-Run Crash

DENVER (CBS4) – Denver police say a pedestrian suffered serious injuries after they were hit by a vehicle near 11th Avenue and Bannock Street. Officers responded to the area at around 9 p.m. on Friday. Investigators say the suspect did not stay at the scene, however they do not have a description for the public. They say the victim is a man. UPDATE: The individual who was shot is expected to survive. The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact @CrimeStoppersCO by calling 720-913-STOP(7867) — Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) January 15, 2022 They ask if anyone has any information that can help identify the vehicle or the driver to contact Metro Denver Crimestoppers at 720-913-7867.
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

10-Year-Old Dies After Being Struck By Vehicle In Vail Parking Structure

VAIL, Colo. (CBS4)– Police in Vail investigated the death of a child who was struck by a vehicle on Thursday night. The 10-year-old was struck by a vehicle on the east side of the P1 level of the Lionshead parking structure. (credit: Thinkstock) When firefighters and paramedics arrived, they found the child suffering from life-threatening injuries. The child was rushed to Vail Health and died from injuries at the hospital. The child was from Eagle. The driver remained on scene and is cooperating with the investigation.
VAIL, CO
CBS Denver

CBS Denver

Denver, CO
37K+
Followers
22K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in Denver from CBS 4 covering Colorado first.

 https://denver.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy