Protests

Tucker Carlson: Rioter Facing Sedition Charges Is a ‘Thoroughly Loyal American’

By William Vaillancourt
 4 days ago

Don’t question the patriotism of the Jan. 6 rioter who allegedly said “hang the traitors” while on the grounds of the U.S. Capitol, Tucker Carlson told his audience Friday. Thomas Caldwell was among the eleven Oath Keepers charged with seditious conspiracy by the Justice Department on...

www.thedailybeast.com

The Independent

Wife of Supreme Court justice who praised Capitol rioters wants Cheney and Kinzinger out of GOP for investigating it

The wife of one of the Supreme Court justices who could be charged with deciding whether the House January 6th select committee can view Trump administration White House records has signed on to an open letter calling for the committee’s two Republican members to be ousted from the House GOP conference. Virginia “Ginny” Thomas, a longtime conservative activist and the wife of Justice Clarence Thomas, was one of more than 60 signatories to the open letter, which was organised by the pro-Trump Conservative Action Project and asks House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy to “act immediately to remove” Reps Liz...
MSNBC

Prosecutors reportedly take an interest in Trump's Jan. 6 role

Over the course of the last year, several hundred people have been charged with crimes related to the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol. Practically all of them have something in common: They're relatively unknown, low-level figures who responded to Donald Trump's dangerous call. Last week, however, federal prosecutors took...
The Independent

Biden divides opinion as comments comparing deaths of MLK and George Floyd resurface

A video of President Joe Biden comparing the deaths of Martin Luther King Jr and George Floyd resurfaced during the MLK holiday. In June 2020, Mr Biden, then a presidential candidate, was hosting a roundtable discussion on the economy in Philadelphia. He noted how smartphones and social media has motivated people to take part in the movement protesting against police brutality. “Even Dr King’s assassination did not have the worldwide impact that George Floyd’s death did,” Mr Biden said at the time. “It’s just like television changed the Civil Rights movement for the better when they saw Bull Connor...
State
Virginia State
Oath Keeper Returned to Capitol Morning After Riot to ‘Probe Defense Line,’ Prosecutors Say

A 63-year-old Arizona man charged with seditious conspiracy for his role in the deadly Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol said he returned to the scene the next morning for “recon” as Congress was completing its delayed election certification, according to court documents. Edward Vallejo, who prosecutors say told others he was “waiting for orders from [Oath Keeper founder] Stewart Rhodes,” is accused of playing a central role in the far-right paramilitary group’s attempt to thwart the transfer of power to Joe Biden. In a court filing late Tuesday calling for Vallejo to be detained ahead of trial, prosecutors say he continued to plot against the federal government even after the violence of Jan. 6 ended. The next morning, he allegedly messaged other members of the group in a Signal chat: “We are going to probe their defense line right now 6 am they should let us in. We’ll see.” He and other members of a “quick reaction force” he led were apparently also prepared to wage battle in the city for weeks. Ahead of the Jan. 6 riot, Vallejo and others “wheeled in bags and large bins of weapons, ammunition, and essential supplies to last 30 days,” prosecutors wrote.
Fox News

Tucker Carlson: Mainstream media is turning on Joe Biden

For Joe Biden the past few months amounted to the greatest political disaster of his life. In his case that’s not a small place to be. This is a man with three failed presidential campaigns on his resume, but this year has been different. We don’t mean to overstate it, but you can pick your humiliating ashes and sackcloth world-historic defeat, Stalingrad, Corregidor, Gallipoli and that is pretty much where Joe Biden is right now politically.
Person
Susan Rice
Person
Tucker Carlson
Person
Tony Blinken
HuffingtonPost

Tucker Carlson's New Racist Lie Is Not Really About COVID Treatments

Tucker Carlson has made up something to get mad about, again. On his nightly Fox News show, he’s been promoting the newly minted lie that white people are being denied COVID-19 treatments and vaccines; the treatments and good care, the false story goes, are being given to Black people instead.
New Haven Register

Oath Keeper Who Allegedly Said ‘Hang the Traitors’ Tells Tucker Carlson New Jan. 6 Charges Are ‘Good vs. Evil’

Oath Keepers leader Stuart Rhodes and 10 co-conspirators were charged with seditious conspiracy on Thursday for allegedly plotting “to oppose the lawful transfer of presidential power by force” via an armed, well-coordinated takeover of the Capitol on Jan. 6. One of the co-conspirators the Justice Department alleges helped...
uticaphoenix.net

Tucker Carlson Sinks To New Low With Attack On Nancy

Fox News’ Tucker Carlson on Monday night took time out from promoting conspiracy theories, downplaying the U.S. Capitol riot and spreading misinformation about COVID-19 to attack the physical appearance of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) The star cable TV personality claimed Pelosi was actually the late singer Michael Jackson....
Primetimer

Why is Tucker Carlson never held accountable for constantly being wrong and misleading?

"Of course, Carlson’s program isn’t promoted as objective," says Philip Bump, offering a long list of instances just in the past year where Carlson uttered false statements on his Fox News show. "It’s part of Fox News’s opinion coverage, which: fine," Bump adds. "But it’s opinion coverage in which Carlson makes assertions of fact that often collapse under the scrutiny that he never bothers to pay them. Fox News’s lawyers at one point infamously defended him from a slander allegation. The 'tenor' of the show, they argued, should make clear that Carlson is not 'stating actual facts.' Viewers were expected to understand that he was engaged in 'non-literal commentary.' That said, Carlson regularly promotes his claims as reporting that the mainstream media is withholding. Skip through a few of the links above; you’ll likely find one or more instances in which Carlson asserts that he is sharing something 'they won’t tell you.' He casts himself directly as revealing a hidden truth, as being the only person willing to 'state actual facts.' And when those “facts” are revealed as falsehoods, the revelation almost never gets any sort of correction. Millions of people watch Carlson’s show and hear these claims. Others watch his segments picked up on other Fox programs or the Fox website. But there’s no effort or even any apparent mechanism to ensure that viewers are learning actual facts."
HuffingtonPost

Tucker Carlson Claims White People Face COVID-19 Treatment Discrimination

Tucker Carlson dedicated the opening segment of his Monday evening show to a spectacular misrepresentation of government guidelines concerning COVID-19 therapeutics, attempting to convince his audience that white people are facing discrimination. The eight-minute segment contained a number of whoppers, among them that “nobody seemed to care” about white people...
Rolling Stone

Tucker Carlson Minion Ted Cruz Pushes Tucker Carlson’s Favorite Jan. 6 Conspiracy Theory in Senate Hearing

Ted Cruz last week begged for Tucker Carlson’s forgiveness last week after he called the Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol a “violent terrorist attack.” Ted Cruz this week grilled the FBI about whether federal agents instigated the riot, an unfounded conspiracy theory Tucker Carlson brought into the mainstream last summer. “How many FBI agents or confidential informants actively participated in the events of Jan. 6?” Cruz asked Jill Sanborn, the executive assistant director of the FBI’s National Security Branch. “Sir, I am sure you can appreciate that I can’t go into the specifics of sources and methods — ” Sanborn began...
Fox News

Tucker Carlson: It's terrifying that Americans are being denied COVID treatment based on race

In the weeks before Joe Biden took office a little over a year ago, federal officials met to decide how they were going to distribute the new COVID vaccines. If you'll think back, you'll remember that December of 2020 was the deadliest month to date in the COVID pandemic. More than 65,000 Americans had died that month. People are very afraid of the virus. Then there was no treatment protocol for it. Vaccines seemed like the only hope. So the meeting was very significant.
PUBLIC HEALTH
