Boys basketball: Hopewell Valley over Princeton
Ryan Kuuskvere had 15 points and Kevin Ellis had 11 as Hopewell Valley held off Princeton 55-51 on Friday...www.nj.com
Ryan Kuuskvere had 15 points and Kevin Ellis had 11 as Hopewell Valley held off Princeton 55-51 on Friday...www.nj.com
NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.https://www.nj.com
Comments / 0