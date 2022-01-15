ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Princeton, NJ

Boys basketball: Hopewell Valley over Princeton

By Andrew Borders
NJ.com
NJ.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Ryan Kuuskvere had 15 points and Kevin Ellis had 11 as Hopewell Valley held off Princeton 55-51 on Friday...

www.nj.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
NJ.com

Times of Trenton swimming notebook: Skyland champs and power-point updates

Less than two weeks remain for NJSIAA swimming programs to turn in times that will affect seeding for the state tournament, with the deadline set for Jan. 31. On the boys side, five area teams hold top-four seeds in their sections in the latest NJ.com power-point tabulation. Princeton presently holds the top seed in Central Jersey, Group B with 3,717.5 points, ahead of West Windsor-Plainsboro North in second at 3,313 points and Northern Burlington fourth with 2,143 points. Manasquan is third at 2,509 points.
TRENTON, NJ
NJ.com

South Jersey Times swimming notebook: Williamstown’s Williamses ready to peak

The bread and butter portion of the season is set to begin. “I’m really excited,” Aaron Williams, a senior on the Williamstown High boys’ swimming team, said. “My goal is to place first in my events. I’m pretty confident in myself that I can do that. I am going to put my best foot forward and really just hope for the best and accomplish what I know I can do.”
WILLIAMSTOWN, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Princeton, NJ
Basketball
Princeton, NJ
Sports
City
Princeton, NJ
Hopewell, NJ
Sports
City
North Brunswick Township, NJ
City
Hopewell, NJ
Hopewell, NJ
Education
Princeton, NJ
Education
NJ.com

Howell-Matawan over Lacey-Barnegat -- Boys ice hockey recap

Senior goalie Vince Vassalla earned his first shutout of the season as Howell-Matawan blanked Lacey-Barnegat, 4-0, on Senior Night at Howell Ice World. Vassalla made 17 saves in the contest, and was helped out by two goals and an assist by Thomas Ricci. Zach Gershner also had a goal and an assist while Tony Brandl had a goal as well.
HOWELL, NJ
NJ.com

NJ.com girls swimming Top 20, Jan. 19: Cementing spots at the top

Not much has changed at the top over the past week. Several teams comfortably claimed victory, but a few teams towards the bottom half of the ranking offered some surprises. Following another week in the water, let’s check out NJ.com’s latest Top 20 for the girls swimming season.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boys Basketball#Hopewell Valley#Tigers#Princeton Day
NJ.com

NJ.com

NJ
182K+
Followers
90K+
Post
64M+
Views
ABOUT

NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.

 https://www.nj.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy