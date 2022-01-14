ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Financial Reports

UK shares slip, Cineworld up on December box office recovery

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
Reuters
 7 days ago

(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window)

* FTSE 100 down 0.2%, FTSE 250 off 0.5%

Jan 14 (Reuters) - UK shares slid on Friday, reflecting weak investor sentiment in global markets on fears about faster U.S. interest rate hikes, although data pointing to a much stronger-than-expected economic recovery in November helped limit losses.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 slipped 0.2% by 0817 GMT, tracking Asian and European peers lower after multiple Federal Reserve officials were out talking about inflation and interest rate hikes, driving Wall Street indexes lower on Thursday.

Still, the FTSE 100 was on course for a fourth consecutive weekly gain.

Data showed Britain’s economy grew by a much stronger-than-expected 0.9% in November, finally taking it above its size just before the country went into its first COVID-19 lockdown.

Cineworld shares rose 2.7% as its box office sales recovered in December due to the success of Marvel superhero film “Spider-Man: No Way Home”.

Discount retailer B&M European Value Retail fell 4.1% after its share sale announcement. (Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Asian shares slide after more losses on Wall Street

Shares were lower in Asia on Friday after a late afternoon sell-off wiped out gains for stocks on Wall Street. Tokyo fell 0.9% after Toyota Motor Corp. announced production cuts due to parts shortages. Other major regional markets also fell. Oil prices slipped, with the U.S. benchmark crude down as much as 2.3%. The yield on the 10-year Treasury fell to 1.78% from 1.83% late Thursday. Investors are bracing for higher interest rates and stocks are headed for weekly losses in what has so far been a losing month. Surging coronavirus cases have added to jitters over supply...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Inflation#Uk#European#Ftse#Asian#Marvel#B M European Value Retail
breakingtravelnews.com

Half-term holiday drives UK aviation recovery

New data from Cirium has revealed international flights from the UK are up by 591 per cent this February half-term when compared to last year as the recovery from Covid-19 continues. However, the overall figure remains 38 per cent down on February half-term 2020 – prior to most countries imposing...
LIFESTYLE
Reuters

Barclays, Deutsche join bank rush to reopen offices in England

LONDON, Jan 21 (Reuters) - Barclays (BARC.L) and Deutsche Bank (DBKGn.DE) have told staff they can return to the office in England, joining a growing number of banks reopening their buildings after COVID-19 restrictions were eased this week. Deutsche Bank has told employees they can start coming back to the...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Federal Reserve
NewsBreak
Financial Reports
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Country
U.K.
Reuters

LIVE MARKETS A disruptive Fed?

A DISRUPTIVE FED? (1141 GMT) The Federal Reserve rate cycle has been a hot topic recently and it will probably be for the whole year. But the big unknown is if and how much its action will disrupt already stressed out financial markets. According to George Saravelos, global head of...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Back in court - UK hospitality groups take on insurers over lockdown losses

LONDON, Jan 21 (Reuters) - Some of the world's biggest insurers are bracing as a second wave of multi-million pound lawsuits, brought by struggling British pubs, restaurants and bakery chains over lockdown losses, starts hitting London's courts next week. Zurich (ZURN.S), MS Amlin (MITSID.UL), Liberty Mutual, Allianz (ALVG.DE) and AXA...
ECONOMY
MarketWatch

Alibaba stock surges as interest rate cut in China fuels broad rally

Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. shot up 5.9% in premarket trading Thursday, putting it on track for the biggest gain this year, as an interest rate cut by the People's Bank of China helped fuel a rally in the U.S.-listed shares of China-based companies. Among other more-active shares of China-based companies, JD.com Inc. jumped 6.7%, Nio Inc. rallied 2.7%, DiDi Global Inc. climbed 3.2%, iQIYI Inc. gained 4.3%, XPeng Inc. rose 2.7% and Baidu Inc. gained 5.0%. Meanwhile, the iShares MSCI China ETF was up 3.7% while futures for the S&P 500 edged up 0.5%.
MARKETS
Reuters

UAE bourses end higher on financial, telecom boost

Jan 21 (Reuters) - Stock markets in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) closed in the green on Friday, with Dubai's index buoyed by the financial sector and Abu Dhabi's riding on the back of telecom gains. Dubai's main share index (.DFMGI) added 1.3%, as Emirates NBD Bank (ENBD.DU) registered its...
STOCKS
Reuters

Brexit ends UK 'landbridge' for Irish/EU trade, port boss says

DUBLIN, Jan 21 (Reuters) - The UK landbridge that offered traders the fastest route between Ireland and the European continent before Brexit will not re-emerge as a preferred option for moving goods, the head of Dublin Port was quoted as saying on Friday. The introduction of checks on some goods...
ECONOMY
Reuters

Stocks tumble as disappointing earnings fan investor fears

LONDON, Jan 21 (Reuters) - Stock markets dropped on Friday, following on from a late slump in the U.S. as fears about the pace of monetary policy tightening and weaker-than-expected earnings from companies that soared in the pandemic hit investor confidence. Oil prices pulled back too as another bout of...
STOCKS
Reuters

LIVE MARKETS Value beats growth in biggest gap in almost 2 decades

Jan 21 - Welcome to the home for real-time coverage of markets brought to you by Reuters reporters. You can share your thoughts with us at markets.research@thomsonreuters.com. VALUE BEATS GROWTH IN BIGGEST GAP IN ALMOST 2 DECADES (1230 GMT) Year to date, European value shares have risen 4.4%, while growth...
STOCKS
Reuters

BoE needs to lean against rising price pressures - Mann

LONDON, Jan 21 (Reuters) - The Bank of England needs to lean against inflation pressures and stop expectations of higher price growth from getting entrenched in medium-term wage and pricing decisions, BoE policymaker Catherine Mann said on Friday. "Going into 2022, current price and wage expectations coming from the (BoE's)...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Reuters

283K+
Followers
269K+
Post
131M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy