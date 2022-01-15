ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Number of new COVID-19 cases in Mahoning County rising faster than state average

(WKBN) – New COVID-19 cases are increasing at a pace the likes of which we’ve never seen before, while deaths from COVID-19, along with hospitalizations, are up but nowhere close to cases.

On the week ending December 24, there were 81,000 new cases in Ohio. This past week, that number almost doubled to 155,000. These are easily the highest case numbers Ohio has seen since the pandemic began.

Coronavirus in Ohio Friday update: More than 41,000 cases after ODH backlog reported

The number of people dying from COVID-19 in Ohio is up, too, but not at the same rate as cases. Four weeks ago, it was 692; and this past week, it was 850, which is up 22 percent. Cases were up 90 percent.

The number of people in the hospital rose for three weeks straight, then this past week started dropping. It was not by much, but at least it was headed downward.

New cases in Mahoning County are rising faster than the state average. Four weeks ago, the number was 1,300; and this past week, it was 3,100, which is up 128 percent.

Three weeks ago, the number of COVID-19 deaths for Mahoning, Trumbull, Columbiana and Mercer counties combined was as high as 99. Then, that number fell to 17. but this past week. it went back up to 88.

Between December 24 and January 14, there was an increase of 60 percent.

