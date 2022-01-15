ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Panthers' Sam Bennett: Unleashes hat trick in blowout

CBS Sports
 4 days ago

Bennett netted three goals, an assist, and four hits in a 7-1 win over the Stars on Friday.. Bennett...

www.cbssports.com

Miami Herald

Sam Bennett ‘excited’ to face former team as Florida Panthers start five-game road trip

Sam Bennett has played his share of games at the Scotiabank Saddledome, home of the Calgary Flames. Tuesday will be the first time he does so as a visitor. The 25-year-old center is making his return to his former home arena when the Florida Panthers face the Flames, a little more than nine months after Calgary traded Bennett to Florida. Puck drop is set for 9 p.m. It’s the first game of a five-game road trip for the Panthers that also includes stops against the Edmonton Oilers (Thursday, 9 p.m.), Vancouver Canucks (Friday, 10 p.m.), Seattle Kraken (Sunday, 9 p.m.) and Winnipeg Jets (Jan. 25, 8 p.m.)
NHL
Sportsnet.ca

Sam Bennett enjoying fresh start with Panthers ahead of Calgary return

CALGARY – Sam Bennett asked for a trade, wanted a trade and has benefited greatly from it. But on the eve of his first return to the Saddledome as a member of the Florida Panthers, the longtime Calgary Flames forward revealed he didn’t see the swap coming. “When...
NHL
Miami Herald

The Panthers’ trade for Sam Bennett was a coup. In Calgary, he leaves a complicated legacy

The reception for Sam Bennett in his return to Alberta could have gone either way. Yes, he was a playoff hero for the Calgary Flames with 10 goals and 14 points in 25 postseason games, and there was a general feeling the organization was squandering some of his talent, but he also could qualify as a bust. The forward was, after all, the No. 4 pick in the 2014 NHL Entry Draft and he never scored more than 18 goals in a season before the Flames traded him to the Florida Panthers ahead of the trade deadline last year.
NHL
floridahockeynow.com

Florida Panthers Pregame: Sam Bennett excited for Calgary homecoming

Sam Bennett lived in Calgary a long time yet it took his return with the Florida Panthers for him to try his hand at dogsledding for the first time. On Tuesday night, Bennett plays his first game at the Saddledome as a member of a visiting team. Monday afternoon, however,...
NHL
CBS Sports

Panthers' Sam Bennett: Tallies lone goal against old team

Bennett scored a goal in Tuesday's 5-1 loss to the Flames. In his first game against the Flames since he was traded to the Panthers last April, Bennett was able to tally the visitors' lone tally. The 25-year-old has five goals and two assists in his last three games. For the season, he's enjoyed a career-best scoring pace of 0.8 points per game -- Bennett has amassed 16 goals and eight helpers in 30 outings. The forward has added 108 shots on net, 64 hits, 33 PIM and a plus-19 rating.
NHL
matchsticksandgasoline.com

Flames Return After Another Long Break To Face Sam Bennett & The Panthers

TV: SN1, SNW - Radio: Sportsnet 960. After another long break the Flames finally return to the ice to take on a team that pounded them 6-2 a mere two weeks ago. Sam Bennett (who didn’t play last time) and the Florida Panthers make their only regular season visit to the Saddledome and are currently bringing their four game winning streak in tow.
NHL
NHL

PREVIEW: Bennett 'Excited' to Lead Streaking Panthers into Calgary

Sam Bennett isn't used to wearing an away jersey at the Scotiabank Saddledome. After spending the first seven seasons of his career in Calgary, Bennett, who was shipped to South Florida at last year's trade deadline, will take the ice for the first time as a visitor in his old barn when the streaking Panthers kick off a five-game road trip against the Flames on Tuesday.
NHL
