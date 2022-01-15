Panthers' Sam Bennett: Unleashes hat trick in blowout

The reception for Sam Bennett in his return to Alberta could have gone either way. Yes, he was a playoff hero for the Calgary Flames with 10 goals and 14 points in 25 postseason games, and there was a general feeling the organization was squandering some of his talent, but he also could qualify as a bust. The forward was, after all, the No. 4 pick in the 2014 NHL Entry Draft and he never scored more than 18 goals in a season before the Flames traded him to the Florida Panthers ahead of the trade deadline last year.

