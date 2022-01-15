ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Panthers' Jonathan Huberdeau: Adds four points

CBS Sports
 4 days ago

Huberdeau finished with a goal and three assists in a 7-1 win over the Stars on Friday. Huberdeau...

www.cbssports.com

CBS Sports

Chandler Parsons announces retirement from NBA after nine seasons in league

After spending nine years in the NBA, forward Chandler Parsons officially announced his retirement from the league on his Instagram account Tuesday morning. Parsons spent time playing for the Houston Rockets, Dallas Mavericks, Memphis Grizzlies and Houston Rockets. He has career averages of 12.7 points, 4.5 rebounds and 2.7 assists, and was known for his 3-point shooting as he knocked down shots at a 37.3 percent clip over his career.
NBA
CBS Boston

Brad Marchand Named NHL’s First Star Of The Week

BOSTON (CBS) — Brad Marchand’s star power was on full display last week, as the Bruins winger recorded at least two points in all four of Boston’s games. On Monday, the NHL honored him as the league’s First Star of the Week. Marchand dominated the ice last week, leading the NHL with six goals and 10 points in his four games — all Boston victories. The highlight of his week came in Boston’s 5-1 win over the Montreal Canadiens last Wednesday, when Marchand tallied his fifth career hat trick in the victory. Before that game, Marchand had a two-goal effort in a...
NHL
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Hockey
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Sports

Blues' Ivan Barbashev: Explodes with four points

Barbashev scored twice on four shots, dished two assists, went plus-4 and added three hits in Monday's 5-3 win over the Predators. Barbashev sparked the Blues' first-period comeback with their first goal. He also scored what was the game-winner in the second period and set up linemate Brayden Schenn twice in the contest. Barbashev has often played as a center further down the lineup, but he was a first-liner Monday to great success. The 26-year-old's breakout season has seen him rack up 15 goals, 34 points, 64 shots on net, 63 hits and a plus-8 rating through 38 appearances. The Russian had never had more than 26 points in a campaign prior to 2021-22.
NHL
CBS Sports

Blues' Brayden Schenn: Earns four points in return

Schenn scored twice, added two assists, went plus-4 and logged four PIM in Monday's 5-3 win over the Predators. Schenn missed the last two games while in the COVID-19 protocols, but he returned with explosive offense. The 30-year-old had typically worked in a middle-six role prior to his absence, but he was alongside Ivan Barbashev and Ryan O'Reilly on the top line Monday, and the trio clicked after just a handful of shifts. Schenn is up to seven goals, nine assists, 35 shots on net, 33 hits and 18 PIM in 23 contests this season. Fantasy managers will have to hope he can chip in more consistent offense going forward.
NHL
CBS Sports

Stars' Tyler Seguin: Adds two points

Seguin provided a goal and an assist in a 5-3 loss to the Canadiens on Tuesday. Seguin has been uncharacteristically quiet offensively this season after a string of 70-plus point seasons over the last few years. The 29-year-old has five goals and one assist over his last 16 games.
NHL
CBS Sports

Panthers' Carter Verhaeghe: Adds assist in loss

Verhaeghe registered an assist, two shots on goal and two PIM in Tuesday's 5-1 loss to the Flames. Verhaeghe helped out on Sam Bennett's second-period tally, which was the extent of the Panthers' offense. The 26-year-old Verhaeghe has enjoyed a productive January with five goals and three assists in eight games. The Ontario native is up to 13 tallies, 19 helpers, 77 shots on net, 24 PIM and a plus-16 rating in 38 contests overall. He'll continue to feature in a top-six role.
NHL

