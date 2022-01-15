Panthers' Jonathan Huberdeau: Adds four points

Barbashev scored twice on four shots, dished two assists, went plus-4 and added three hits in Monday's 5-3 win over the Predators. Barbashev sparked the Blues' first-period comeback with their first goal. He also scored what was the game-winner in the second period and set up linemate Brayden Schenn twice in the contest. Barbashev has often played as a center further down the lineup, but he was a first-liner Monday to great success. The 26-year-old's breakout season has seen him rack up 15 goals, 34 points, 64 shots on net, 63 hits and a plus-8 rating through 38 appearances. The Russian had never had more than 26 points in a campaign prior to 2021-22.

NHL ・ 1 DAY AGO