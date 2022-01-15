Panthers' Jonathan Huberdeau: Adds four points

Schenn scored twice, added two assists, went plus-4 and logged four PIM in Monday's 5-3 win over the Predators. Schenn missed the last two games while in the COVID-19 protocols, but he returned with explosive offense. The 30-year-old had typically worked in a middle-six role prior to his absence, but he was alongside Ivan Barbashev and Ryan O'Reilly on the top line Monday, and the trio clicked after just a handful of shifts. Schenn is up to seven goals, nine assists, 35 shots on net, 33 hits and 18 PIM in 23 contests this season. Fantasy managers will have to hope he can chip in more consistent offense going forward.
