Novak Djokovic's property portfolio stretches from Serbia to America and even Marbella, where he owns a mansion that is reportedly worth €10million (£8.5million). The tennis pro – who was not able to compete in the Australian Open amid visa problems – spent a lot of time at the latter amid the COVID-19 pandemic with his wife Jelena and children Stefan and Tara. The family previously lived in Monte Carlo for 15 years, but in December 2020, Novak is said to have made the decision to make their nine-bedroom Marbella home their primary residence.

TENNIS ・ 2 DAYS AGO