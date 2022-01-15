Metro Police investigating Antioch Pike homicide

A man is dead and police are following leads after a shooting that took place Friday evening in South Nashville.

Metro police said the victim, 30-year-old Danny Dixon, was shot in a car outside of the Stay Lodge in the 1200 block of Antioch Pike around 8 p.m.

Early investigation shows that Dixon was sitting behind the wheel of the parked car when a man approached.

The two shared words briefly before the man shot Dixon in the leg, striking an artery.

Dixon drove away, shooting back with his own gun. He made it to a nearby convenience market and police were called.

The man who killed Dixon escaped the motel property in a car.

Anyone with information on this incident can submit a tip by calling Nashville Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.