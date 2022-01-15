ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

No. 3 UCLA seeks rhythm against lowly Oregon State

By Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uVlxt_0dmNobmO00

Third-ranked UCLA is still searching for its flow after enduring a 26-day stretch between games.

Though their COVID-19 issues are behind them, the Bruins seek to rebound from a shaky performance when they face Oregon State on Saturday night in Pac-12 play at Los Angeles.

UCLA (10-2, 2-1 Pac-12) won its first two games in its return to action before falling 84-81 in overtime to visiting Oregon on Thursday night.

“Obviously, we have to learn from our mistakes this game and we’re not done,” Bruins guard Jules Bernard said afterward. “We played poorly.”

The loss snapped UCLA’s five-game winning streak. It also induced a sharp critique from coach Mick Cronin.

“We weren’t prepared. It’s my fault. It’s my job,” Cronin said. “We didn’t play defense, didn’t take care of the ball, didn’t share the ball. Even when we start sharing the ball, all of a sudden we start taking terrible shots.

“What happens in this game is you’re either humble and hungry like (the Ducks) were trying to pull off the so-called upset or you’re arrogant without cause because we’ve won nothing. We’re arrogant without cause.”

The Bruins almost earned a reprieve when they scored six points in less than 20 seconds in the final minute of regulation to force overtime, but Oregon hung on in the extra session.

Just 119 family members of players and coaches were in Pauley Pavilion due to campus COVID-19 regulations.

Oregon State (3-12, 1-4) might be willing to embrace the quiet environment as it stands 8-56 all-time when playing the Bruins in Los Angeles. Four of the victories came during the 1980s.

The Beavers gave No. 5 Southern California a battle on Thursday before succumbing 81-71. Host USC scored the final 11 points to stave off the upset.

Oregon State led by 10 early in the second half and never trailed until 10:33 remaining to play. Warith Alatishe’s putback gave the Beavers a one-point lead with 4:02 remaining before the Trojans took over.

“They did exactly at halftime what we said they were going to do in the second half,” Oregon State coach Wayne Tinkle told reporters afterward. “USC got physical, threw us around, drove right at us and unfortunately we weren’t able to stand toe-to-toe with them the last few minutes as we did over the course of the game.”

Oregon State’s Jarod Lucas established career highs of 27 points and six 3-pointers. It marked Lucas’ fourth 20-point effort of the campaign. All have come in the past five games.

Lucas leads Oregon State in scoring (14.3 points per game) and 3-pointers (39). Alatishe averages 12.3 points and a team-best 6.6 rebounds per game.

The last time these teams met, Alatishe scored a career-best 22 points and grabbed 10 rebounds as the Beavers rallied from a 16-point deficit to beat the Bruins 83-79 in overtime in last March’s Pac-12 tournament quarterfinals. That started a stunning run in which Oregon State won the tournament and advanced to the Elite Eight of the NCAA Tournament before losing to Houston.

Bernard had 19 points and 10 rebounds for the Bruins in that contest. He ranks third in scoring (13.0) behind Johnny Juzang (16.6) and Jaime Jaquez Jr. (13.3). Juzang scored 23 points in the loss to Oregon.

UCLA has won six of the past nine meetings against the Beavers.

–Field Level Media

More must-reads:

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Spun

Former 5-Star Quarterback Is Transferring To Clemson

Who says you can’t go home? Northwestern quarterback transfer Hunter Johnson is heading back to where he began his college career five years ago. Johnson will transfer to Clemson, 247Sports’ Steve Wiltfong reported on Monday. The former five-star recruit spent his freshman year at Clemson in 2017 before transferring to Northwestern.
CLEMSON, SC
SFGate

USC Coach Lincoln Riley's $2.1M Oklahoma Mansion Is Pending Sale

Now that he's firmly ensconced in Southern California, the former University of Oklahoma head football coach Lincoln Riley has left behind his Norman, OK, home. Listed in August 2021 for $2.1 million, the upscale abode is now in pending sale status. It's also the most expensive place on the market in the college town, where the current median list price sits at a modest $265,000.
NORMAN, OK
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Local
Oregon Sports
Local
Oregon College Sports
State
Illinois State
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Basketball
Los Angeles, CA
College Sports
Local
California College Sports
State
Oregon State
Local
California Basketball
Local
Oregon Basketball
Los Angeles, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
theScore

Watch: Cade gets ejected for pointing after poster dunk

Detroit Pistons rookie Cade Cunningham was ejected from Sunday's matinee contest against the Phoenix Suns. Cunningham received his second technical foul for pointing after an electric poster slam on Jalen Smith. It wasn't clear whether the 2021 first overall pick pointed at his own bench or Smith. Cunningham tallied 21...
NBA
klkntv.com

Chubba Purdy commits to Nebraska

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Florida State quarterback transfer Chubba Purdy announced on Twitter Monday that he is committed to play football at Nebraska. Purdy spent the last two seasons with the Seminoles playing in four games during his career. Chubba is the younger brother of Brock Purdy, the now former Iowa State quarterback.
LINCOLN, NE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Wayne Tinkle
Person
Jaime Jaquez Jr.
Person
Johnny Juzang
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ohio State#Ncaa Tournament#College Football#Pac 12#Ducks#Beavers
The Spun

Paul Finebaum Has Named His No. 1 Team For Next Season

ESPN college football analyst Paul Finebaum isn’t wavering off his stance that Alabama should be the nation’s top team heading into next season. Speaking on “McElroy and Cubelic In the Morning,” Finebaum revealed that he’s still high on the Tide, notable draft losses and transfers notwithstanding.
NFL
On3.com

4-star DL Caden Story de-commits from Auburn

Lanett (Ala.) four-star defensive lineman Caden Story has reopened his recruitment. Story, who had been committed to Auburn since August, announced his de-commitment Sunday on Twitter. “From the moment I received my offer from Auburn University, they’ve shown nothing but love and support,” Story’s tweet read. “Due to recent changes...
COLLEGE SPORTS
Scarlet Nation

Nebraska visit much more than Kylon Griffin was expecting

Alabama defensive back Kylon Griffin [KY-Lynn] arrived in Lincoln on his official visit expecting to encounter a rural small town with little to do, but he was pleasantly surprised to be proven wrong. "It was great!" Griffin began, while adding, "I wasn't prepared for a lot of the stuff up...
LINCOLN, NE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sports
Penn State University
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
UCLA
Sports
Villanova University
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
NCAA
allsportstucson.com

SAM’S CORNER: No excuse for Oregon loss; support Adia Barnes for what happened after

It was quite the trip to the Oregons. We started off in Oregon State on Thursday last week. Oregon State is probably my favorite place to play in besides McKale because the gym looks a little old school and wooden. It has a nice feel to it. We ended up winning at the buzzer by a shot by Shaina. If you haven’t seen it already, it was exciting to watch. Every time we play Oregon State I feel like it is a close game. In fact, don’t quote me on this but I think every year except my freshman year that we have played OSU it has either gone into OT or someone has won by a point margin less than 5.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

36K+
Followers
33K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy