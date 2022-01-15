ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CHP recovers $19.7M in stolen merchandise from Organized Retail Theft program

By Erica Pieschke
 4 days ago

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – The California Highway Patrol has been involved in more than 870 investigations since the Organized Retail Crime Task Force was created in 2019.

From 877 investigations, the CHP has been able to make 371 arrests and recover $19.7 million in stolen merchandise.

The CHP was required through Assembly Bill 1065 to work with the Department of Justice to identify areas that saw increased levels of property crimes.

Assembly Bill 331 will now extend this operation from July 1, 2021 to Jan. 1, 2026.

About $30 billion in economic loss a year is connected to the organized retail crime, according to the National Retail Federation.

This program is mostly associated with shoplifting but it also includes organized criminal activity, like commercial burglary, vehicle burglary, identity theft, credit card fraud, forgery, and fencing of stolen property.

There are three regional task forces established in the Golden Gate Division in the Bay Area, Southern Division which is the Los Angeles area, and Border Division which is Orange and San Diego counties.

To report organized retail theft incidents, visit the CHP website .

