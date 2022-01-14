ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Crescent City, FL

Boys' Soccer: P.K. Yonge survives first-half collapse, beats Crescent City, 4-1

By Ainslie Lee, The Gainesville Sun
 4 days ago

The P.K. Yonge Blue Wave boys' soccer team fell behind early, but battled back to defend its home pitch and secure a 4-1 win over the Crescent City Raiders on Friday night.

P.K. Yonge found success in the midfield and connected on most passes early, Blue Wave head coach Jose De Leon said.

However, the Blue Wave lost momentum, allowing the Raiders to take a one-goal lead after Crescent City senior Alan Garcia slipped a goal past the Blue Wave defense.

Later in the match, the Blue Wave found its catalyst in a successful penalty kick off the foot of senior Roberto Hurtado to knot the game up at 1-1.

Following Hurtado's opening score, P.K. Yonge went on to quickly score a pair of well-orchestrated goals from senior Carter Smith and junior Simon Noguerol. Noguerol went on to score a second goal later in the night, bringing his season total to seven.

Though he didn't score, De Leon credits senior Alex Barnett for the spark that led the Blue Wave to scoring three goals in five minutes.

Barnett, who is signed to play for the University of North Florida next year, entered the game late as he met with his college coaches prior to kickoff.

"Alex was truly the savior," De Leon said.

Defensively, the Blue Wave was paced senior Zander Amish and junior Evan Bukata, who were "like a wall", according to De Leon.

Meanwhile, junior goalkeeper Cole Griffith protected the goal well in the second half.

With Friday night's win over Crescent City, P.K. Yonge improves to 16-1-1 on the season and will host Williston on Jan. 18 at 7 p.m.

P.K. Yonge JV beats Crescent City, 1-0

Prior to the varsity contest, the Blue Wave's JV squad picked up a slim victory over the Raiders, 1-0.

Sophomore Javier Blanco scored. Sophomore Thomas Lewis also performed well at center-back for the Blue Wave.

This article originally appeared on The Gainesville Sun: Boys' Soccer: P.K. Yonge survives first-half collapse, beats Crescent City, 4-1

