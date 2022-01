Van gets candid about what will have him walking down the aisle with Halle, as he clears up any misunderstanding about their “prank” wedding. Van Hunt, is setting the record straight on when he and Halle Berry might actually say “I do” after their “prank” wedding announcement went viral. The 51-year-old musician got candid about his relationship with the Oscar winner, 55, while discussing the song “Automatic Woman” during his appearance on The Domenick Nati Show on January 13 (below). The song was produced by both Van and Halle for her hit film Bruised, and, as Van revealed, carries quite the significance for the couple. “Maybe after ‘Automatic Woman’ is nominated.

CELEBRITIES ・ 5 DAYS AGO