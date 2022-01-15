ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cancer

Tennis Hall of Famer Chris Evert reveals she has ovarian cancer

By Jordan Wolf
Yardbarker
Yardbarker
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OuLKO_0dmNnP6L00
Chris Evert made the successful transition from tennis court to broadcast booth. Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

Tennis legend Chris Evert announced Friday that she has been diagnosed with an early stage of ovarian cancer.

Evert revealed the diagnosis in a story penned with friend and co-worker Chris McKendry on ESPN's website. Evert works as on-air talent for ESPN.

Evert, 67, says she has stage 1C ovarian cancer, discovered after a preventive hysterectomy. Cancer has not been detected elsewhere in her body, and she has begun the first of six rounds of chemotherapy.

She also released this statement on Twitter following the release of the story:

Also mentioned in the ESPN story is Evert's sister, Jeanne Evert Dubin, who died of ovarian cancer in February 2020. She was also a professional tennis player.

Over her long and storied career, Evert won 18 Grand Slam singles titles, reached the No. 1 ranking in the world in 1975 and finished with a record of 1,309-146.

Read this on the web

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

Lindsey Vonn shares challenges of dating Tiger Woods

Lindsey Vonn has had a couple of public relationships and is used to being in the spotlight. But her first foray into being part of a celebrity couple came when she began dating Tiger Woods nearly a decade ago. Vonn and Woods met in 2012 and began dating in 2013....
CELEBRITIES
Yardbarker

James Harden reportedly open to being traded by Nets

The Brooklyn Nets have barely had their “Big Three” on the floor together since they assembled what they thought would be a championship roster, and one of their superstar players is reportedly open to the idea of moving on. NBA reporter Marc Stein wrote on Monday that sources...
NBA
Yardbarker

Oddsmakers think Mike Tomlin could leave Steelers to coach different team

The Ben Roethlisberger era in Pittsburgh seems to be over, and oddsmakers believe that Mike Tomlin could potentially be leaving with him as well. Online sportsbook SportsBetting.ag released odds this week for the likeliest candidates to be named the next head coach of the Las Vegas Raiders. Fourteen total candidates were listed, and the longtime Steelers coach Tomlin surprisingly had the fourth-best odds at 7-1.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chris Evert
Yardbarker

Kyrie Irving Thinks Giannis Antetokounmpo Intentionally Injured Him In The Playoffs Last Season, Used Air Quotes When He Said Antetokounmpo's Foot "Just Happened To Be In The Way."

One of the key turning points during the NBA playoffs last season came in the second-round playoff series between the Milwaukee Bucks and the Brooklyn Nets. In Game 4 of the series, Kyrie Irving rolled his ankle on Giannis Antetokounmpo's foot by landing on him after an attempted lay-up. The...
NBA
Yardbarker

Isiah Thomas leaves Michael Jordan off of list of GOATs

Isiah Thomas doesn’t have much love for Michael Jordan. Despite both being legendary players whose records speak for themselves, their animosity for one another is well-documented. This week, their feud took a fresh turn. In a now-viral post, Thomas specifically identified Kareem-Abdul Jabbar and LeBron James as the NBA’s...
NBA
Yardbarker

Cowboys OC Kellen Moore called Dak Prescott run on final play of game?

Dallas Cowboys offensive coordinator Kellen Moore and head coach Mike McCarthy are under fire following Sunday’s ugly loss to the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC wild-card round. First off, Dallas committed a franchise playoff record 14 penalties in what ended up being a narrow 23-17 home loss to...
NFL
Yardbarker

Here's What Ja Morant Tweeted After The Grizzlies Beat The Bulls

Ja Morant and the Memphis Grizzlies defeated the Chicago Bulls on Monday afternoon. View the original article to see embedded media. Ja Morant and the Memphis Grizzlies crushed the Chicago Bulls 119-106 in Tennessee on Monday afternoon, and after the game Ja Morant sent out a tweet. The post from...
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ovarian Cancer#Jeanne Evert#Tennis Hall#Espn#Chrissieevert
Yardbarker

Watch: Tampa Bay coach Bruce Arians smacks Bucs' Andrew Adams in helmet

Tampa Bay Buccaneers coach Bruce Arians had a curious reaction to what one of his players did during the second half of Sunday’s NFC wild-card game. Arians stormed onto the field and struck safety Andrew Adams on the helmet at the end of a play in the second half. Arians appeared to be trying to prevent Adams from picking up a needless penalty, as the safety appeared to be grabbing the leg of a Philadelphia Eagles player.
NFL
Yardbarker

Kirby Smart had savage message for Dan Lanning after Georgia win

Kirby Smart and Dan Lanning have a good relationship. Lanning coached the Georgia defense on its way to a national championship, and Smart will be well aware of that. Despite that, Smart is leaving no room for sentimentality as Lanning takes over as the head coach at Oregon. Lanning shared...
COLLEGE SPORTS
Yardbarker

Cowboys Firing Coach Mike McCarthy? Owner Jerry Jones Gives Cryptic Answer

ARLINGTON - The Dallas Cowboys are coming off a triumphant season in which they finished 12-5, won the NFC East and were preparing for a home playoff game. ... and why were we talking about the possibility of firing the head coach?. “My answer,” writes respected SI colleague Albert Breer...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Tennis
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
NewsBreak
Cancer
NewsBreak
Sports
Yardbarker

Atlanta Hawks Have Lost 20 Games Out Of 33 Since Trae Young Said The Regular Season Is More Boring Than The Playoffs

Trae Young and the Atlanta Hawks started this season by absolutely dominating Luka Doncic and his Dallas Mavericks in the first game. Things were looking great for the 2021 Eastern Conference finalists and it looked like they would have another successful season. However, things fizzled out and they went 3-5 in their next 8 games after the win.
NBA
Yardbarker

3 Browns Who Most Likely Played Their Final Game In Cleveland

Obviously, the Cleveland Browns 2021 season didn’t go as expected. The organization performed well under expectations and missed the postseason. That being said, fans should expect there to be significant changes this offseason. It’s always difficult to see players leave, especially ones that have become fan favorites. However,...
NFL
Yardbarker

Colts GM Chris Ballard offers strong hint about Carson Wentz’s future with team

Carson Wentz cannot be feeling great about his job security with the Indianapolis Colts after listening to what general manager Chris Ballard had to say on Thursday. Ballard was asked by a reporter if Wentz will return as the starting quarterback in 2022. He would not commit and only said that the Colts felt acquiring Wentz in a trade last offseason was the right move “at the time.” He also said Wentz needs to play better.
NFL
Yardbarker

Steve Smith delivers brutal assessment of Carson Wentz

Carson Wentz has been taking criticism from everywhere since the Indianapolis Colts collapsed down the stretch with losses to the Raiders and Jaguars. However, the comments from one former NFL star might be the most brutal criticism of all. Longtime wide receiver Steve Smith offered a scathing assessment of Wentz...
NFL
Yardbarker

Report: Russell Wilson not totally committed to Seahawks

Russell Wilson has said publicly that he is hoping to remain with the Seattle Seahawks this offseason, but it sounds like he is far less certain about his future than he has let on. Wilson wants to explore potential trade options and see if another team could give him a...
NFL
Yardbarker

Cam Akers addresses taunt in message to Budda Baker after game

Cam Akers addressed his taunt of Budda Baker in a message sent for the Arizona Cardinals safety after Monday night’s playoff game. Akers was tackled by Baker late in the third quarter of Monday night’s NFC wild-card game on a run in the red zone. Baker dove headfirst at Akers and suffered a concussion while making the tackle.
NFL
Yardbarker

Yardbarker

27K+
Followers
31K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Sports news and rumors.

 https://www.yardbarker.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy