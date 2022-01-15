Tennis Hall of Famer Chris Evert reveals she has ovarian cancer

Chris Evert made the successful transition from tennis court to broadcast booth. Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

Tennis legend Chris Evert announced Friday that she has been diagnosed with an early stage of ovarian cancer.

Evert revealed the diagnosis in a story penned with friend and co-worker Chris McKendry on ESPN's website. Evert works as on-air talent for ESPN.

Evert, 67, says she has stage 1C ovarian cancer, discovered after a preventive hysterectomy. Cancer has not been detected elsewhere in her body, and she has begun the first of six rounds of chemotherapy.

She also released this statement on Twitter following the release of the story:

Also mentioned in the ESPN story is Evert's sister, Jeanne Evert Dubin, who died of ovarian cancer in February 2020. She was also a professional tennis player.

Over her long and storied career, Evert won 18 Grand Slam singles titles, reached the No. 1 ranking in the world in 1975 and finished with a record of 1,309-146.