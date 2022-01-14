East Henderson boys basketball team ends slump with home win

EAST FLAT ROCK — East Henderson’s boys basketball team rebounded from a pair of big losses of late to outlast Smoky Mountain in Friday’s conference game at Eddie Reneau Gymnasium.

Junior forward Reece Alverson poured in 22 points – 11 in each half – to help the Eagles to their 10th win, 58-47, against the determined Mustangs. It's East's most wins since the 2014-15 season.

East Henderson's girls are still out of action due to temporary COVID restrictions.

With East (10-7, 2-4) holding a three-point edge after three periods and an early tip-off, senior wing Angelo Syverson scored 10 of his 13 points in the decisive fourth quarter.

“It’s been an up-and-down season, but we’re hanging in there,” said Eagles coach Marquintus Jones.

Trailing by seven with 2:58 to play, Smoky Mountain coach Jimmy Cleaveland, in his first year back on the bench after leaving following a stellar coaching career in 2016 (369 career wins before this season), called a strategic timeout.

“I knew they were probably drawing up something for (our) man-to-man, so I switched defenses just to throw them off balance a little bit,” said Jones. “I think it worked for us.”

East went to a zone and turned a turnover into a quick bucket to stretch the lead, and were not seriously challenged from there. Smoky’s full-court zone press was effective in slowing the tempo all night, but it was handled effectively by the home team.

“Pisgah ran the exact same defense on us,” Jones said of his team’s 15-point loss earlier this week. “We made way too many mistakes (Friday night), but overall I was pleased with how well we handled the pressure.”

The Mustangs never quit, as the Eagles went with a spread delay in the final minutes while running their offense with the 6-6 Alverson moving to the backcourt as the primary outlet.

“He’s a guy who makes really good decisions for us and we trust him,” Jones said of Alverson. “I put him in there to help us with the press and be our point.”

Alverson punctuated the game with a two-handed stuff just before the horn sounded for the double-digit win.

“Reece, he’s been wanting to dunk so bad this year, and he finally got one,” said Jones. “I’m happy for him.”

East played for the first time Friday without senior starter Landon Henderson, who cheered from the bench dressed in plain clothes and a knee brace.

“He tore his knee on Wednesday against Pisgah,” Jones said. “We miss his toughness and the things he brings. It makes me want to cry thinking about the kid that he is and not being able to finish the season.”

Both teams are at it again on Tuesday, with East taking on Franklin at home and the Mustangs hosting Pisgah.