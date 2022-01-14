Arkansas gymnastics draws 10K to Bud Walton Arena to face Auburn's Olympic gold medalist Suni Lee

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas gymnastics coach Jordyn Wieber described herself as a "goal-oriented person." Her latest aim was to have 10,000 fans on hand for No. 15 Arkansas' first meet at Bud Walton Arena.

With 10,345 in attendance to watch Auburn on Friday, Arkansas shattered its previous record of 6,714, and Wieber achieved her goal.

"We knew how many tickets we had sold; I knew what our goal was," Wieber said. "But to be honest, I thought it was going to be somewhere in the 8,000-9,000 range. To look up at the scoreboard and see that number was pretty amazing."

Olympic all-around champion Suni Lee of Auburn scored a 9.95 on the uneven bars, the event in which she won a bronze medal in Tokyo. The No. 8 Tigers (3-0, 1-0 SEC) defeated Arkansas (1-1, 0-1) with a team score of 197.25 to 197.2.

Arkansas led by 0.025 heading into the final rotation, but Auburn took over after a strong showing on beam. Arkansas' Kennedy Hambrick won the all-around competition with a score of 39.525.

Arkansas scored a 49.55 on bars, tying its second-best all-time team score on the apparatus. Maggie O'Hara's 9.95 led the team in the rotation and matched Lee's score for Auburn.

"This was a little closer to where I expected we would be," Wieber said. "For it to be still January and going above and beyond 97, that's a good indicator of you know, how talented this team is and where we're going."

Lee's presence wasn't the deciding factor in hosting the Auburn meet at Bud Walton Arena, Wieber said. And certainly not every fan was there for the Olympian.

Larry Hickey, father of Arkansas gymnast Madison Hickey, said his daughter and her teammates were "ecstatic" about the meet. After last season, when only family members could attend meets due to pandemic concerns, Friday' was a vastly different atmosphere.

"She really hasn't had the experience," Hickey said.

Hickey travels from his home in Sycamore, Illinois, to about five or six meets every season to watch his daughter. His wife, Jodie, tries to attend every one of Madison's meets.

Hickey and about half a dozen other fathers of gymnasts formed the "Papa Hogs" two years ago. They dress up for every meet, clad in red-and-white striped overalls and Hog Hats emblazoned with nicknames.

"It took some convincing," Hickey said of the group's getups. "Not every dad is willing to be goofy."

Hickey is, though, and his Hog Hat is unique among the bunch: it features a tiny action figure of Russian gymnast Olga Korbut on the balance beam. Hickey's brother painted the action figure's leotard Razorback red.

Watching his daughter compete in college has been different for Hickey, but it's a welcome change.

"The fun thing about college gymnastics versus club gymnastics is that club is quiet," Hickey said. "It's like church. Here, it's a party."

And Friday, it was a party with 10,000 of his closest friends.

Christina Long covers the Arkansas Razorbacks. You can email her at clong@swtimes.com or follow her on Twitter @christinalong00 .

