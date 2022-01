It may have taken Weldon Valley boys basketball a while to achieve the feat, but the Warriors managed to earn their first win of the season last week against Campion Academy. On Tuesday, Jan. 11, they hosted the Cougars and, after falling slightly behind by the end of the first quarter, the Warriors surged in the second to really take control. The Cougars took the 8-7 edge after the end of 8 minutes before the Weldon Valley boys fought back. The Warriors scored 13 points in the second frame to Campion Academy’s four to take a 20-12 lead heading into the second half.

HIGH SCHOOL ・ 19 HOURS AGO