Brad Stevens, who has said he’d like to add shooting this season, is indeed glued to the phone. “I’m sure he’s having much more than we talk about but we are talking daily about any news that comes up. But, at the same time, his phone is ringing off the hook and vice versa,” the Celtics coach said when asked about his input in the transactional process. “And so you’re not going to obviously talk about everything that teams talk about. Some things that aren’t realistic but anything that’s starting to possibly have an impact, obviously, we’ll talk about it and run through some things and where we’re at overall and what we’d like to improve on.

NBA ・ 21 HOURS AGO