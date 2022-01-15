AFC Asian Cup 2022: Meet India’s 23-member squad

The Africa Cup of Nations has reached the last batch of group-stage games and the hosts, along with their Group A rivals, will be the first nation to complete their opening fixtures.Cameroon have impressed so far as one of the more attack-minded, adventurous sides of the tournament - putting four goals past Ethiopia certainly helped in that regard last time out. They are on six points, with Burkina Faso and Cabo Verde both on three and Ethiopia pointless after two games.There’s still everything to play for though, for all four sides: Second place guarantees progression to the last 16, but...

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 2 DAYS AGO