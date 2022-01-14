2022 World Cup Qualifying Glance

Seven-time champions Egypt clinched a place in the Africa Cup of Nations last 16 on Wednesday by defeating neighbours Sudan 1-0, a result which sent five other countries including Ivory Coast through as well. Nigeria finished Group D with a third successive win as they beat Guinea-Bissau 2-0, leaving runners-up Egypt to face the winners of Group E in the next round, and a potential clash with the Ivorians. Mohamed Abdelmonem's header at a corner 10 minutes before half-time in Yaounde sent the Pharaohs through and eliminated Sudan, and also saw Ivory Coast, Mali, Gambia, Malawi and Cape Verde qualify without kicking a ball. "I think Egypt deserved to win this game without any doubt given the opportunities we created and the football we played," said Egypt coach Carlos Queiroz.

