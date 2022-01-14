ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

2022 World Cup Qualifying Glance

By The Associated Press
Hastings Tribune
 6 days ago

Fourth-place team advances to playoff vs. Oceania winner. Jamaica vs. Mexico, 7 p.m. United States vs. El Salvador, 7 p.m. Honduras vs. Canada, 8:05 p.m. Costa Rica vs. Panama, 9:05 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 30. At Hamilton, Ontario. Canada vs. United States, 3:05 p.m. At Mexico City. Mexico vs. Costa...

www.hastingstribune.com

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Spain sends warships to Black Sea, considers sending warplanes

MADRID, Jan 20 (Reuters) - Spain has sent warships to join NATO naval forces in the Mediterranean and the Black Sea as tension in the region rises over the Russian military build-up on the Ukrainian border, Defence Minister Margarita Robles said on Thursday. A mine-sweeper is already en route and...
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Argentina#Qatar#Panama#Sports#United States#Concacaf
Tennis World Usa

Novak Djokovic: the situation is risky now

The stake was only to have the consent to participate in the Australian Open 2022, with a medical exemption given the two doses of vaccine not carried out but the COVID contracted in a very recent period like the month of December; the risks that the athlete could run, however, were different and are now all occurring.
TENNIS
Reuters

Malaysia resumes ticket sales for quarantine-free travel to Singapore

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 21 (Reuters) - Malaysia has resumed ticket sales for air and land travel under a vaccinated travel lane programme with Singapore that had been suspended until Jan. 20 over Omicron coronavirus variant concerns, the health ministry said on Friday. Health Minister Khairy Jamaluddin said in a statement...
TRAVEL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Chile
Country
France
Country
Nigeria
NewsBreak
Soccer
Country
Spain
Place
Dubai
Country
Iraq
Reuters

World rushes aid to tsunami-hit Tonga as drinking water, food runs short

WELLINGTON/SYDNEY, Jan 21 (Reuters) - More ships and aircraft carrying aid are due to arrive in Tonga in coming days as the international community responds to calls for urgent assistance from the Pacific island nation following a devastating volcanic eruption and tsunami. The first flights from Australia and New Zealand...
AUSTRALIA
Yardbarker

Lionel Messi left off of Argentina World Cup qualifiers roster

In an Instagram post last week, Messi acknowledged that it took him much longer to get back to feeling 100 percent since contracting the virus. Messi has missed three matches for PSG due to COVID and 10 matches overall dating back to August in part due to multiple injuries. When healthy, he has registered six goals in 16 matches for PSG.
WORLD
AFP

Egypt make Cup of Nations last 16 as six teams advance

Seven-time champions Egypt clinched a place in the Africa Cup of Nations last 16 on Wednesday by defeating neighbours Sudan 1-0, a result which sent five other countries including Ivory Coast through as well. Nigeria finished Group D with a third successive win as they beat Guinea-Bissau 2-0, leaving runners-up Egypt to face the winners of Group E in the next round, and a potential clash with the Ivorians. Mohamed Abdelmonem's header at a corner 10 minutes before half-time in Yaounde sent the Pharaohs through and eliminated Sudan, and also saw Ivory Coast, Mali, Gambia, Malawi and Cape Verde qualify without kicking a ball. "I think Egypt deserved to win this game without any doubt given the opportunities we created and the football we played," said Egypt coach Carlos Queiroz.
FIFA
AFP

Minnows Comoros send Ghana crashing out of Africa Cup of Nations

Four-time champions Ghana were eliminated from the Africa Cup of Nations after crashing 3-2 to minnows Comoros in Group C on Tuesday in Garoua.    Morocco and Gabon drew 2-2 in Yaounde in the same group to retain first and second places respectively and qualify for the round of 16, which kicks off on Sunday.
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Infant among four bodies found near US-Canada border

Police in Canada have found the bodies of four people, including an infant, in a snowy field near the US border. The group died from exposure due to the frigid cold, which dropped to -35C (-31F) with wind chill, officials say. The bodies of a man, a woman, a teenage...
PUBLIC SAFETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy