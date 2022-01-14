ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Ahead of G7 launch, Dexcom CEO plans for ‘more activity than we’ve ever seen’ in 2022

By Sean Whooley
massdevice.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith a major product approval and launch in its sights, Dexcom prepares for a big year in 2022. Across 2021, Dexcom (NSDQ:DXCM) took several steps forward. The company touted its next-generation G7 continuous glucose monitor...

www.massdevice.com

Comments / 0

Related
drugdeliverybusiness.com

Dexcom CEO touts unprecedented performance of G7 in clinical trial, awaits FDA decision

Exciting new data for the next-generation Dexcom (NSDQ:DXCM) G7 continuous glucose monitor (CGM) surprised even the company’s leadership. Dexcom Chair, President & CEO Kevin Sayer, presenting clinical study results for the G7 at the 40th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference, has previously lauded the expected impact of the wearable glucose monitor, and the new data shared today has only raised his excitement.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
massdevice.com

Artificial heart developer BiVacor taps former Abiomed exec as CEO

BiVacor this week announced that former Abiomed executive Thomas Vassiliades was appointed CEO, effective immediately. Prior to joining the company, Vassiliades was most recently the general manager of the surgery and heart failure business at Abiomed. He has also served as the chief medical officer of the coronary and structural...
BUSINESS
Tech Times

Stock Surveillance Needed More Than Ever as ESG Activism Increases

Being attuned to shareholder needs is the foundation of a successful investor relations campaign. But now, the need for stock surveillance has never been greater. In an age when shareholder activism is growing in momentum, surveillance - partnered with strong ESG initiatives-can insulate corporations from hostile takeovers. Through active surveillance,...
MARKETS
mobihealthnews.com

Dexcom's Kevin Sayers talks new G7 clinical trial data

At the J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference this week, Dexcom, maker of continuous glucose monitoring systems, made waves after CEO Kevin Sayers announced new clinical trial data from its yet to be released CGM, the G7. The 308 person trial demonstrated that the G7's mean absolute relative difference (MARD) was 8.2%...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dexcom Ceo#Dxcm#Cgm
massdevice.com

These medtech companies care a lot about research

They’re making glaucoma-treating stents, tumor-treating fields, coin-sized CGMs and more. Discover the medtech companies that spend the most on research as a percentage of revenue. The list comes from our annual Big 100 report, which examines the world’s 100 largest medical device companies and ranks them by revenue. (Check...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
massdevice.com

Smith+Nephew acquires cementless partial knee maker Engage Surgical

Smith+Nephew (NYSE:SNN) announced today that it acquired Engage Surgical and its cementless unicompartmental (partial) knee system. The total cost of the acquisition will reach up to $135 million, contingent on sales performance. Smith+Nephew funded the acquisition from existing cash and debt facilities. Orlando, Florida–based Engage Surgical designed its partial knee...
ORLANDO, FL
massdevice.com

Verana Health raises $150M from Johnson & Johnson Innovation, others

Digital health company Verana Health announced last week that it raised $150 million in a Series E funding round. San Francisco-based Verana Health’s Series E round was led by Johnson & Johnson Innovation (JJDC) and Novo Growth, the growth-stage investment arm of Novo Nordisk. Additional participants included existing investors...
BUSINESS
Fast Company

For some reason, CEOs are more optimistic than ever about the economy

Business leaders’ optimism about the short-term economy is at its highest point in a decade despite, well, crises seemingly in every direction you look. (A short list includes a two-year-long global pandemic, record inflation, supply shortages, the Great Resignation, and the past seven years being Earth’s seven hottest on record.)
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
massdevice.com

Covalon appoints interim CFO

Mississauga, Ontario-based Covalon said in a news release that Gorel will assume the role as the company undertakes the search for a new CFO to assist with the next phase of growth. Gorel has more than 20 years of experience in senior financial leadership roles, both in the private and...
BUSINESS
massdevice.com

Former Zimmer Biomet executive has a new job

Carrie Nichol, the former chief accounting officer of Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH), has a new job outside of the medtech industry. Medical technical writers vs. medical writers: What’s the difference?
BUSINESS
massdevice.com

Medtronic’s M&A strategy explained by CFO Karen Parkhill

When Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) CFO and EVP Karen Parkhill looks back at the medical device manufacturer’s performance through the COVID-19 pandemic, she recalls a key decision that rankled investors but paid off in the long run. “When I first joined Medtronic, it was shortly after the Covidien merger and we...
BUSINESS
gadgetsandwearables.com

Garmin Connect users logged more activities than ever in 2021

Garmin has released today their Year in Review for 2021. This shows that Garmin Connect users logged more activities than ever across all categories. Just a few days ago we wrote about Fitbit’s Year in Review report. The document highlights countries which managed to take it up a notch in 2021 – despite all the challenges to do with the pandemic. It certainly has not been a typical year. For that matter, neither was 2020.
YOGA
MarketWatch

Coca-Cola to use self-driving vehicles to deliver its latest product launches

Coca-Cola Co. said Wednesday that it will use a limited number of self-driving vehicles to deliver its latest launches to customers in Chicago, Los Angeles and New York. Starting today, customers can go to a special website to sign up for a delivery of the new items in less than an hour, while supplies last. Some of those packages will arrive via the robotic vehicles. The new items include Coca-Cola with Coffee Mocha, which joins a lineup that includes vanilla, the top-selling Coca-Cola with Coffee flavor, and caramel. Coca-Cola with Coffee launched in January 2021. The beverage giant has also unveiled new packaging for its Coca‑Cola Cherry, Coca‑Cola Vanilla and Coca‑Cola Cherry Vanilla drinks, as well as the zero-sugar versions of these items. Coca-Cola has made a series ofproduct announcements in recent weeks. The stock has run up 25% over the past year while the Dow Jones Industrial Average has gained 14.6%.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Footwear News

Industry Moves: Crocs Promotes Exec to EVP and Chief Digital Officer, Forever 21 Names New CEO + More

Who’s in, who’s out, who’s been promoted and hired — FN covers all the industry changes in one place. Know of an executive on the move? Tell us at web@footwearnews.com. Jan. 19, 2022: Adam Michaels has been promoted from SVP and chief digital officer at Crocs to EVP and chief digital officer. The executive joined Crocs in 2013 and has focused on the company’s digital commerce growth, which is an area of focus for the fast-growing footwear brand. Crocs is leaning into its digital business with a goal to have 50% of total revenues be derived from digital channels by the end...
BUSINESS
The Independent

Low-cost drug found to limit lung damage in Covid patients

A low-cost drug is safe and effective in limiting lung damage in Covid patients, a new study has found. Research has shown that Heparin - a widely available and affordable drug - could be used safely to treat Covid, boosting treatment options for patients suffering from severe infections.Researchers from the Australian National University and King’s College London discovered breathing and oxygen levels improved in 70 per cent of patients after inhaling a course of Heparin. Heparin is unique as it has anti-viral, anti-inflammatory and anti-coagulant effects which are considered relevant for the treatment of Covid.Professor Frank van Haren, study lead...
MEDICAL SCIENCE

Comments / 0

Community Policy