Pueblo, CO

Pueblo Police seeking Jan. 12 robbery suspect

By Dani Birzer
 4 days ago

PUEBLO, Colo.– On Sunday, Jan. 12th, around 8:40 p.m., Pueblo Police were dispatched to 430 W
Abriendo Ave (Circle K) on a report of an Armed Robbery.

The suspect has been described as five foot five inches, was wearing a red bandana on his face, a black hoodie and khaki pants. Both of his hands have tattoos.

He indicated at the time of the robbery that he had a weapon and demanded money and two packs of Malboro Red 100s.

The suspect vehicle is possibly a mid- 2000’s Buick Regal with a temp tag (Unknown), stock rims on the
rear passenger and a different set of rims on the front passenger side of the vehicle.

Anyone with information about this incident, please contact Sergeant Flores at 719-553-2936 or Pueblo
Police Dispatch at 719-553-2502.

To remain anonymous, contact Pueblo Crime Stoppers @ 542-STOP
(542-7867) or www.pueblocrimestoppers.com. If your Crime Stoppers information leads to a felony
arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward.

ThatCamaroChick
4d ago

I would really like to see more light shed on the gas station near us that has been hit 4x within a month and a half. The manager quit bc she couldnt take anymore 😕 I almost feel like it was robbed by the same person given the items they stole every time. They got away with it every single time.

