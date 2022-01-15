Pueblo Police seeking Jan. 12 robbery suspect

PUEBLO, Colo.– On Sunday, Jan. 12th, around 8:40 p.m., Pueblo Police were dispatched to 430 W

Abriendo Ave (Circle K) on a report of an Armed Robbery.

The suspect has been described as five foot five inches, was wearing a red bandana on his face, a black hoodie and khaki pants. Both of his hands have tattoos.

Courtesy of Pueblo Police Department.

He indicated at the time of the robbery that he had a weapon and demanded money and two packs of Malboro Red 100s.



The suspect vehicle is possibly a mid- 2000’s Buick Regal with a temp tag (Unknown), stock rims on the

rear passenger and a different set of rims on the front passenger side of the vehicle.



Anyone with information about this incident, please contact Sergeant Flores at 719-553-2936 or Pueblo

Police Dispatch at 719-553-2502.

To remain anonymous, contact Pueblo Crime Stoppers @ 542-STOP

(542-7867) or www.pueblocrimestoppers.com. If your Crime Stoppers information leads to a felony

arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward.

