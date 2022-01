MICHIGAN, USA — With snow on the ground, more people are heading outdoors for winter activities. But that has also lead to three emergencies in the last four days. A snowmobiler in Allegan County is lucky to be unharmed after falling through the ice on a lake on Monday. In Muskegon County, an ice fisherman had to be rescued on Tuesday. And in Cadillac, a snowboarder was killed when he hit a tree.

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 15 HOURS AGO