ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

Blue Bloods season 12 episode 11: Danny’s Jimmy Buffett caper!

cartermatt.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTonight’s Blue Bloods season 12 episode 11 had potential to be entertaining from the very start — it’s hard not to be when you’ve got Jimmy Buffett as a big-name guest-star. As you may have heard, the singer was playing the part of Dickey Delaney...

cartermatt.com

Comments / 0

Related
Popculture

'Blue Bloods': Country Music Legend Returns to Solve Extremely Personal Case With Danny

Blue Bloods started off the new year by bringing back a country music star to help out Det. Danny Reagan on a case in New York City. Almost a year after Lyle Lovett made his debut on the show as Texas Ranger Waylon Gates, he is back in the Big Apple when an illegal drug shipment makes its way to New York. However, as the episode unfolded, Danny (Donnie Wahlberg) learned there was much more to Gates' trip than expected.
TV & VIDEOS
Outsider.com

‘Blue Bloods’ Fans Decide What the Worst Episode of Show Is

CBS drama Blue Bloods is getting ready to air its season 12 finale. Not one to shy away from a shocking ending, the long-running series follows an Irish-Catholic family in New York. Each member of the family works in some type of police or legal operations such as a detective, a lawyer, a police commissioner, etc.
TV SERIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Outsider.com

‘Blue Bloods’: Here’s the Hardest Part About Filming, According To Will Estes

Will Estes is sharing with fans some of the hardest parts about filming “Blue Bloods.” He admits that Jamie is a very complicated character. Will Estes has been playing the role of Jamie Reagan for 12 years. While the “Blue Bloods” actor is considered a veteran on the show, he still struggles with some scenes. In an interview with Nerds of Color, Estes explains the complications of his character.
TV SERIES
spoilertv.com

Blue Bloods - Episode 12.12 - The Reagan Way - Press Release

FRANK IS AT ODDS WITH HIS FRIEND ARCHBISHOP KEARNS WHEN HE SAYS THE NYPD ARRESTED THE WRONG MAN FOR A MURDER, BUT HE CAN’T BREAK THE CONFESSIONAL SEAL TO REVEAL THE TRUE KILLER’S IDENTITY, ON “BLUE BLOODS,” FRIDAY, JAN. 21. Stacy Keach Guest Stars as Archbishop...
TV SERIES
TVLine

Friday TV Ratings: Blue Bloods Hits Season High in Audience

In the latest TV show ratings, CBS’ Undercover Boss (with 4.1 million total viewers and a 0.5 rating), Magnum P.I. (5.6 mil/0.5) and Blue Bloods (6.1 mil/0.4) were all steady in the demo. UCB and Magnum landed in a six-way tie for the nightly demo win, while Blue Bloods led Friday in total audience — and with a season high. Over on ABC, Shark Tank (3.6 mil/0.5) slipped from last week’s season highs. Fox’s Friday Night SmackDown (2.1 mil/0.5) dipped. The CW’s Nancy Drew dropped a few eyeballs (420K) but apparently ticked back up to a 0.1 rating. ABC’s 20/20 and NBC’s Dateline also landed in that six-way demo tie, both pulling 0.5s Want scoop on any of the above shows? Email InsideLine@tvline.com and your question may be answered via Matt’s Inside Line. The Live+Same Day numbers reported in our ratings column do not reflect a show’s overall performance, given the increased use of delayed playback via DVR and streaming platforms, plus out-of-home viewing. These numbers (Nielsen fast nationals, unless denoted as finals) instead aim to simply illustrate trends or superlatives. Warning: Contents may be hot!
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jimmy Buffett
cartermatt.com

NCIS: Hawaii season 1 episode 11: Did Lucy, Whistler break up?

Tonight’s NCIS: Hawaii season 1 episode 11 featured an exceptional undercover mission for Lucy, but also a sad breakup at the end. For most of the episode, we saw the character doing her best to show her skills in a storyline all about risks and big bets. Yet, at the end it was a revelation from Whistler that put her in a state of despair. As it turned out, Tori Anderson’s character had a girlfriend from before she moved out to Hawaii named Cara, and it’s someone she technically never broke up with. Instead, she just thought things would fizzle out on her own.
HAWAII STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Caper#New York City#Cbs
cartermatt.com

This Is Us season 6 episode 4 promo: Jack’s mom dies; what’s next?

As you prepare for This Is Us season 6 episode 4 on NBC next week, Jack Pearson is going to get a heck of an emotional spotlight. For those who missed the end of this past episode, we ended up learning that Jack’s mother passed away. Because of that, we’re going to have a period of mourning. We’ll see how this character reacts to the news, but also how he returns to a world he left behind.
TV SERIES
cartermatt.com

Magnum PI season 4 episode 11 reveal: Suzy is pregnant!

Tonight’s Magnum PI season 4 episode 11 gave us a big story for Zeus and Apollo, plus also Magnum and Higgins taking on a case from a nun. Yet, the big surprise came in the closing minutes thanks to a video call from Suzie: She is pregnant! That manes that Rick is going to be a father, and all of a sudden their relationship just got that much more serious. When she first took off from the islands we knew that they cared about each other, and that they were interested in making something work.
TV SERIES
Kansas City Star

Jimmy Buffett looks at 50 years after his 1st Key West gig

A profane phone call and Jimmy Buffett’s inability to keep his daily planner organized 50 years ago in Miami set in motion events that changed the music world. Those events made the singer-songwriter one of the most beloved entertainers in America. And one of the wealthiest, with a net worth around $600 million.
KEY WEST, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Twitter
cartermatt.com

This Is Us season 6 episode 3 photo: Trouble with Kate and Toby?

One of the things we’re nervous about entering This Is Us season 6 episode 3 is rather clear: The state of Kate and Toby. We’re at a point in this story now where there’s no sense in questioning whether or not the two are going to be splitting up — we know that it’s happening. At some point years down the road, Kate ends up marrying Phillip. Toby’s romantic future beyond the divorce is unclear. We just have to see now if there’s any one incident that leads to the split happening.
TV SERIES
cartermatt.com

Chicago PD season 9 episode 12 spoilers: A look at ‘To Protect’

Season 9 episode 12 is going to be coming to NBC in a single week’s time, and we’d advise you to prepare for big reveals aplenty!. The title for the next episode is “To Protect,” and based on what we’re seeing in the synopsis below, you’ll see a lot of the story pick up where tonight leaves off:
CHICAGO, IL
cartermatt.com

Yellowjackets season 1 episode 10 (finale): Who is the Antler Queen?

Who is the Antler Queen on Yellowjackets? Entering the season 1 finale, this is one of the huge questions that is out there. For those wanting more context, go back to the very start of the series and that ritualistic, shocking scene where we saw many of the survivors sporting various masks made from things that were a part of the wilderness. At the center of all of them is the character known as Antler Queen, who had the most elaborate headpiece of them all. They may be the leader of this particular faction, and if nothing else, it shows just how far these characters transform during their time stranded from society.
TV SERIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy