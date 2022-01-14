ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

LSU lands 2023 five-star point guard Marvel Allen

By Patrick Conn
 4 days ago
Another big win for LSU head basketball coach Will Wade on the recruiting trail. On Friday evening 2023 point guard Marvel Allen pledged to play for the Tigers.

Allen ranks as the No. 2 player in Florida and the No. 4 point guard in the country according to 247Sports composite rankings. He is among the 20 top-rated players in the nation. Allen is another player like Efton Reid who can come in and contribute immediately.

Allen is a scoring point guard that can contribute at all three levels. He shows off a variety of moves inside to finish at the rim. His size allows him to snag rebounds over small guards. Allen isn’t just an outside shorter either, he has a good mid-range shot as well. This allows him to attack defenses in a variety of ways.

On Friday night during the Vertical-Westtown basketball matchup on ESPN plus, Allen made his decision to play for Wade and the Tigers. He is also the first commitment of the 2023 cycle for Wade. That is a great starting point for the next recruiting cycle.

