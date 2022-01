TAMPA, Fla. — A Tampa man accused of plotting a mass shooting in support of the ISIS terrorist group has been ruled incompetent to stand trial at this time. In a status hearing Tuesday morning with Federal District Court Judge Tom Barber, the federal defender for Muhammed Al-Azhari said his competency restoration could take anywhere from four to eight months. Until Al-Azhari is returned to competency, both federal prosecutors and the defense said they would continue working on the case.

