ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Bennett scores 3 goals as Panthers hammer Stars 7-1

By PAUL GEREFFI - Associated Press
Marion Chronicle-Tribune
 4 days ago

SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Sam Bennett scored his second hat trick this season and...

www.chronicle-tribune.com

Comments / 0

Related
KEYT

Monahan scores twice, Flames beat Panthers 5-1

CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — Sean Monahan scored twice for the first time this season and the slumping Calgary Flames beat the NHL-leading Florida Panthers 5-1. Rasmus Andersson got his first goal of the season, Matthew Tkachuk and Blake Coleman also scored and Johnny Gaudreau had four assists for Calgary. The Flames snapped a four-game skid and won on home ice for the first time since Nov. 29. They were 2-7-1 in their past 10 games. Jacob Markstrom had 28 saves for Calgary. He had given up at least four goals in his previous five starts.
NHL
Miami Herald

High-scoring Panthers crash back to earth with one goal, a rare blowout loss in Calgary

The Florida Panthers knew the good times couldn’t last forever — at least not in the way they went for the last three weeks. They knew they couldn’t average six goals per game for the rest of the season or threaten 10-goal outbursts every time they take the ice. The last three weeks were something of a miracle — a legitimately historic scoring binge, which vaulted the Panthers to the top of the NHL standings and put them on pace for one of the best offensive seasons in 30 years.
NHL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Anthony Duclair
Person
Jonathan Huberdeau
Person
Carter Verhaeghe
Person
Gustav Forsling
NHL

PREVIEW: Bennett 'Excited' to Lead Streaking Panthers into Calgary

Sam Bennett isn't used to wearing an away jersey at the Scotiabank Saddledome. After spending the first seven seasons of his career in Calgary, Bennett, who was shipped to South Florida at last year's trade deadline, will take the ice for the first time as a visitor in his old barn when the streaking Panthers kick off a five-game road trip against the Flames on Tuesday.
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sunrise#Ap#The Florida Panthers
CBS Boston

Brad Marchand Named NHL’s First Star Of The Week

BOSTON (CBS) — Brad Marchand’s star power was on full display last week, as the Bruins winger recorded at least two points in all four of Boston’s games. On Monday, the NHL honored him as the league’s First Star of the Week. Marchand dominated the ice last week, leading the NHL with six goals and 10 points in his four games — all Boston victories. The highlight of his week came in Boston’s 5-1 win over the Montreal Canadiens last Wednesday, when Marchand tallied his fifth career hat trick in the victory. Before that game, Marchand had a two-goal effort in a...
NHL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NHL Teams
Dallas Stars
NHL Teams
Florida Panthers
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Hockey
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Bruce Arians Reacts To Receiving $50,000 Fine

This past weekend, Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians was caught smacking safety Andrew Adams on the helmet. On Wednesday, the NFL disciplined Arians for his actions. Arians has received a $50,000 fine from the NFL for slapping Adams on the helmet. When asked about the fine, Arians revealed...
NFL
Marion Chronicle-Tribune

Tampa Bay's Stamkos one of 4 voted to NHL All-Star squads

NEW YORK (AP) — Centers Steven Stamkos of the Tampa Bay Lightning, Nazem Kadri of the Colorado Avalanche and Mika Zibanejad of the New York Rangers, and Anaheim winger Troy Terry won the final roster spots for All-Star Weekend as a result of fan voting, the NHL announced Monday.
NHL
Marion Chronicle-Tribune

Kotkaniemi scores twice, Hurricanes roll past Bruins 7-1

BOSTON (AP) — The Hurricanes looked lost in a shutout loss against Columbus last week without defenseman Jaccob Slavin. In his return, they showed the Bruins just how much he was missed.
NHL
Marion Chronicle-Tribune

Ovechkin scores 27th, Capitals beat Jets 4-3 in OT

WASHINGTON (AP) — Alex Ovechkin scored his league-leading 27th goal of the season, Tom Wilson scored in overtime and the Washington Capitals beat the Winnipeg Jets 4-3 Tuesday night. Wilson’s goal 26 seconds into the 3-on-3 OT gave the Capitals their first victory in that situation this season. They...
NHL

Comments / 0

Community Policy