Purdue is right there with Gonzaga as the best offensive team in college basketball, according to KenPom efficiency ratings. The Boilermakers are the only team in the country with three players — big men Trevion Williams and Zach Edey and electric guard Jaden Ivey — on the midseason watch list for the Wooden Award. The highest-ranked squad in the Big Ten? The Boilers. The highest ceiling? It probably belongs to them, too.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO