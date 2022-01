As the omicron variant spreads, new daily cases of COVID-19 have hit new highs in the United States. There were an average of 167.8 new daily cases of the virus for every 100,000 Americans in the past week, up from an average of 83.3 new daily cases per 100,000 the week before. In total, about […]

ARKANSAS STATE ・ 10 DAYS AGO