Amber Alert canceled for 9-year-old boy abducted in North Carolina, police say

By Justyn Melrose
 7 days ago

UPDATE: This Amber Alert has been canceled.

DURHAM, N.C. (WGHP) — An Amber Alert has been issued for a 9-year-old boy believed to have been abducted in North Carolina, according to the N orth Carolina Department of Public Safety .

On Friday night, Durham police said they were searching for 9-year-old Andrake Zacharich Paulk.

Police describe the child as a Black boy standing about 4 feet tall and weighing about 65 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a white T-shirt and dark pants.

According to NCDPS, the child was abducted by Ta’Daisa Georgia-Anna Paulk. She is described as a Black 18-year-old girl standing about 5-foot-7 and weighing about 235 pounds. She has orange and black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing an orange sweater.

Officers have not yet released a photo of the child or the suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Durham Police Department immediately at (919) 560-4600 or call 911.

Comments / 20

Term limits
6d ago

Watching news lately I have to wonder. Seems most parents are taking their children for a reason. Person who has custody mistreating, abusing? Judges make mistakes. Courts are all about whi can afford the best lawyers, not the actual facts.

Reply(2)
5
Wuhanvirus
6d ago

Must not need to find her very bad if they hadn't posted a pic of either one. Hard to tell the difference without it.

Reply(1)
3
Comments / 0

Community Policy