Will Nancy Pelosi retire this year?

By Stringr
NWI.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA stalwart of the political scene since 1987, Nancy Pelosi will go down in history as a uniquely effective speaker of the...

www.nwitimes.com

Comments / 0

speaker.gov

Pelosi Statement on the Retirement of Congressman Jim Langevin

Washington, D.C. — Speaker Nancy Pelosi issued the following statement after Congressman Jim Langevin of Rhode Island announced that he will retire at the end of his term:. “Congressman Jim Langevin has brought to our Caucus and the Congress a fierce fighting spirit during his more than two decades in the House. With extraordinary courage and resilience in the face of adversity, Congressman Langevin blazed new trails as the first quadriplegic ever elected to Congress. By helping us enact the ADA Amendments Act to strengthen the landmark law’s vital protections, he has been a force for Americans with disabilities. It was a moment of great pride and progress for our nation when he became the first wheelchair user to serve as Speaker Pro Tempore, presiding over the House as we celebrated twenty years of the ADA. This was only possible because of his inspiration and determination.
Daily Beast

There Are 100 Million Reasons Why No One Trusts Nancy Pelosi

Democrats have the opportunity to do something that is good for the country, that would be commonsensical and populist. So why won’t Nancy Pelosi let them?. I’m talking about the “Ban Congressional Stock Trading Act,” introduced by the Democratic senators Mark Kelly and Jon Ossoff. This legislation (like a similar bill offered by Republican Josh Hawley) would prohibit members of Congress and their families (such as Pelosi’s husband, Paul Pelosi) from buying and selling stocks while they serve. It would help combat the growing consensus that the game is rigged for the powerful and connected—a sentiment shared by top Biden economic adviser Brian Deese.
wabcradio.com

Report: Nancy Pelosi’s son linked to 5 companies probed by Feds

NEW YORK (77WABC) – Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s son was involved in five companies probed by federal agencies – but has never been charged himself, a DailyMail.com investigation reveals. The shocking paper trail shows Paul Pelosi Jr.’s connections to a host of con artists and convicted criminals.
Radar Online.com

Nancy Pelosi's Son Involved With Five Companies Connected To Criminals & Fraudsters, Federal Investigations Reveal

Nancy Pelosi’s son, Paul Pelosi Jr., was reportedly once involved with five different companies that have been under investigation by federal authorities for their alleged ties to convicted criminals and known fraudsters. Article continues below advertisement. According to Daily Mail, the Speaker of the House’s 52-year-old son was connected...
Fox News

Seditious conspiracy charge, Kevin McCarthy defiance: Jan. 6 probe goes nuclear

If any further proof were needed that Donald Trump is the dominant force in his party, just look at the latest maneuver by Lindsey Graham. Graham, who said awful things about Trump when he ran against him but later became a golfing buddy and confidant, is a leading evangelist for a GOP led by the former president. Trump has declared rhetorical war on Mitch McConnell, calling him a "loser" and "old crow," among other epithets.
mediaite.com

‘I Just Don’t See who Would Replace’: Democrats Freak Out Over Nancy Pelosi’s Looming Retirement

Some House Democrats are reportedly beginning to fret over House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s rumored upcoming retirement. Pelosi, 81, has not yet given a concrete answer with regard to her plans following this year’s midterms. But there is a great deal of speculation and anxiety over who would replace her if she decides to either retire or hand over her leadership position.
Daily Mail

Nancy Pelosi says the House will pass a bill combining both of Congress's voting rights measures TODAY as Biden heads to Capitol Hill to convince Manchin and Senate Democrats to get on board

The House of Representatives will vote on election reform legislation that combines previous versions written up in the House and Senate on Thursday, Speaker Nancy Pelosi told colleagues in a letter last night. On Thursday afternoon President Joe Biden is heading to the United States Capitol to convince all 50...
The Week

Nancy Pelosi's stock ban blunder is Josh Hawley's gain

Sen. Josh Hawley is right about something, and that could be a problem for Democrats. Hawley, the Missouri Republican best known for his pre-insurrection Jan. 6 fist pump, on Wednesday introduced a bill that would ban members of Congress — and their spouses — from buying or trading stocks while in office. (My colleague Samuel Goldman should be happy.) The idea is to keep elected members of the legislative branch from gaming the system to their own advantage, either by taking advantage of insider information or by using their power to leverage their holdings. Current laws aimed at making Congressional stock holdings transparent to the public have turned out to be nearly useless. "It's time to stop turning a blind eye to Washington profiteering," Hawley said in a statement.
PBS NewsHour

WATCH LIVE: House Speaker Nancy Pelosi holds weekly news briefing

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi praised voting rights legislation that the House voted on Thursday. Watch Pelosi’s remarks in the player above. Democrats are trying to force a public showdown over their sweeping elections legislation, aiming to launch debate on a key party priority even though there’s no assurance the bill will come to a vote.
POLITICO

Kevin McCarthy says he'll strip Ilhan Omar, Adam Schiff and Eric Swalwell of their committee assignments if Republicans take back the House.

Democrats have kicked two Republicans off committees this Congress. Here's his plan: House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy said he plans to kick three Democrats off their committee assignments if Republicans win back the majority next year. In an interview with Breitbart, the GOP leader said his party would move to...
Fox News

Hannity: January 6 committee must subpoena Pelosi if they are to be taken seriously

In his Opening Monologue on Monday, "Hannity" host Sean Hannity said the House Select Committee investigating the January 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol cannot be considered a serious legislative body if it continues to refuse any probe into why House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and District of Columbia Mayor Muriel Bowser repeatedly refused to consider President Donald Trump's approval of 20,000 National Guard troops to protect the congressional campus.
