Car hit by train, thrown into water near Wilcox Way in Davidson County, Highway Patrol says
DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A car was hit by a train and thrown into the water in Davidson County, according to Highway Patrol.
At about 9:10 p.m. Friday, troopers responded to the scene at the Yadkin River near Wilcox Way in southern Davidson County, close to the Rowan County line.
The conductor told troopers he saw a car on the tracks and hit it.
Crews are still working to find the car. It’s unclear what kind of car it was or if anyone was inside.
A large number of law enforcement and rescue vehicles were on scene.
