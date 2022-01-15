ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Davidson County, NC

Car hit by train, thrown into water near Wilcox Way in Davidson County, Highway Patrol says

By Justyn Melrose
 7 days ago

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A car was hit by a train and thrown into the water in Davidson County, according to Highway Patrol.

At about 9:10 p.m. Friday, troopers responded to the scene at the Yadkin River near Wilcox Way in southern Davidson County, close to the Rowan County line.

The conductor told troopers he saw a car on the tracks and hit it.

Crews are still working to find the car. It’s unclear what kind of car it was or if anyone was inside.

A large number of law enforcement and rescue vehicles were on scene.

This is a developing story.

