ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cancer

Tennis Hall of Famer Chris Evert says she has ovarian cancer

Times Leader
Times Leader
 4 days ago

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience.

Former tennis star Chris Evert says she was diagnosed with an early stage of ovarian cancer.

The 67-year-old Evert revealed the illness ; she is an on-air announcer for ESPN.

She learned of the cancer last month and began chemotherapy treatments this week.

“I’ve lived a very charmed life. Now I have some challenges ahead of me,” Evert said. “But I have comfort in knowing the chemotherapy is to ensure that cancer does not come back.”

Evert won 18 Grand Slam singles titles, reached No. 1 in the WTA rankings and was inducted into the International Hall of Fame in 1995.

Her sister, Jeanne Evert Dubin, died from ovarian cancer in February 2020 at age 62.

“Be your own advocate. Know your family’s history. Have total awareness of your body, follow your gut and be aware of changes,” Evert said in the ESPN story. “Don’t try to be a crusader and think this will pass.”

___

More AP Tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Comments / 0

Related
411mania.com

Don West Confirms His Cancer Is Back, Shares GoFundMe

Don West has confirmed that his cancer has returned, taking to social media to do so. As noted late last month, Jeff Jarrett had posted to social media to say he’d spoken with West, who was “back in the hospital to kick cancer’s ass a 2nd time.”
CANCER
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chris Evert
The Independent

Andy Murray battles past Nikoloz Basilashvili in five sets at Australian Open

Andy Murray showed there is plenty of life in him yet as he returned to the court where he was virtually retired three years ago and defeated Nikoloz Basilashvili in five sets to reach the second round of the Australian Open.The great and the good of tennis were hastily gathered together to make a tribute video for Murray in 2019 after he tearfully laid bare the extent of his hip problems on the eve of the tournament and announced he was considering retiring.But, even as the video was playing, Murray, who had somehow defied the pain to push Roberto Bautista...
TENNIS
The Independent

When is Andy Murray’s next match at the Australian Open?

For the first time since 2017, Andy Murray is through to the second round of the Australian Open.Murray, who has endured several injury hit seasons, out-lasted Nikoloz Basilashvili in a five-set first-round battle to progress in Melbourne.Having reached the final of the ATP event in Sydney last week, Murray continued to show signs of somewhere approaching his best recent form in a performance of trademark fight and resistance to fell the 21st seed.Taro Daniel will be his opponent in the next round. The 28-year-old beat Tomás Barrios in straight sets in his first round encounter, and has the chance...
TENNIS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ovarian Cancer#Jeanne Evert#Tennis Hall#Espn#Wta
The Independent

‘Painful stuff’: Andy Murray reacts to ‘boos’ from crowd at Australian Open

Sir Andy Murray has reacted after apparently being booed at the Australian Open following his first round victory over Georgian 21st seed Nikoloz Basilashvili.The Scot, 34, eventually saw off his opponent 6-1, 3-6, 6-4, 6-7, 6-4 in a tense five-set match at the John Cain Arena, having coasted early on before finding things tougher as the momentum swung back towards Basilashvili.But during his post-match interview, an exhausted Murray appeared to be booed by fans in the stadium, a confusing development given that they had cheered and applauded when he won the match, celebrating wildly himself on the court and...
TENNIS
stillrealtous.com

Released WWE Superstar Reveals New Look

Over the last two years fans have seen many WWE Superstars come and go, and in 2021 fans saw Eva Marie make her return to WWE programming. In the weeks leading up to Eva Marie’s return WWE started airing vignettes showing that Eva Marie would be returning with pink hair, but the former WWE star revealed on social media that she recently dyed her hair red.
WWE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Tennis
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
NewsBreak
Cancer
NewsBreak
Sports
The Independent

Emma Raducanu inspired by Andy Murray’s fighting spirit at Australian Open

Emma Raducanu took inspiration from Andy Murray’s fighting spirit to break new ground at the Australian Open.The 19-year-old made it 11 wins from 12 main draw matches at grand slam level by defeating fellow US Open champion Sloane Stephens 6-0 2-6 6-1 in the first round in Melbourne.Amazingly, it was the first time Raducanu had played a deciding set at a grand slam having won three matches at Wimbledon and seven in New York – as well as three in qualifying – all in straight sets.The teenager’s late-night success made it four British players through on Tuesday, among them Murray,...
TENNIS
The Independent

Heather Watson rides ‘positive wave’ into Australian Open second round

Heather Watson rode her “positive wave” to a first grand slam victory for a year at the Australian Open.The British number two broke a seven-match losing streak dating back to August in Adelaide last week and said after a 6-3 5-7 6-2 victory over Mayar Sherif that she had rediscovered her love for the game during a pre-season training block in Florida“I’m really happy to get through this one because the last couple years have not been good for me,” Watson said.“I had a great pre-season in Florida and I found my love and joy for tennis and competing again....
TENNIS
stillrealtous.com

Former WWE Star Claims Triple H Blatantly Buried Him

Triple H is without a doubt one of the most influential people in the professional wrestling business, and throughout the course of his career he’s been involved in some legendary stables. When Evolution was first coming together Mark Jindrak was considered for the spot that ultimately went to Batista,...
WWE
Times Leader

Times Leader

7K+
Followers
14K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Local News, Sports, Opinion and more from the Wilkes-Barre Times Leader.

 https://www.timesleader.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy