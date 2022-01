Local December 2021 sales and trend information courtesy of The Crawford Group. Happy New Year 2022. What is in store for the real estate industry this year? We will continue to have a very limited supply of homes for the foreseeable future. Home values will see slightly higher selling prices, mortgage rates will climb to higher levels that we have not seen in the past several years and inflation is on the rise.

