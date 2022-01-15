Lee Central hopes to learn from tough non-region slate

Gehlen Catholic earned a non-conference sweep at home on Monday night. The Gehlen girls opened up the evening with a convincing 61-31 win over the Woodbury Central girls. The Jays got things going early on in the contest outscoring Woodbury Central 24-6 behind a 10-point first quarter from Miyah Whitehead. Gehlen head coach Brandon Schaecher says that he was pleased with how his team was scoring throughout the first quarter and game.

