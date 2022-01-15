Lee Central hopes to learn from tough non-region slate

Gehlen Catholic earned a non-conference sweep at home on Monday night. The Gehlen girls opened up the evening with a convincing 61-31 win over the Woodbury Central girls. The Jays got things going early on in the contest outscoring Woodbury Central 24-6 behind a 10-point first quarter from Miyah Whitehead. Gehlen head coach Brandon Schaecher says that he was pleased with how his team was scoring throughout the first quarter and game.
Disappointment turned to optimism for McNeese State women’s basketball coach Lynn Kennedy. After being upset at first with losing Saturday’s league opener to Houston Baptist, the Cowgirls’ first-year coach took a second look at the tape. That changed his mind, somewhat. “Never happy losing but it was...
DONNELLSON – Brayden Wyrick led Central Lee with 10 points as the Hawks continue to look for their first win of the season. The Hawks fell 54-38 to West Burlington on senior night to fall to 0-12 on the year and 0-10 in Southeast Iowa Superconference play. Head Coach...
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -The Chipola men’s basketball team is coming off a big, 100-55, win over Baton Rouge on Saturday, but are looking ahead to a grueling week of conference play. The Indians will take on Gulf Coast in Panama City on Monday, Tallahassee on Wednesday, and host...
Even with weather wreaking havoc on some events held Jan. 17, the weekend featured a packed slate of high school basketball games beginning Jan. 14 and concluding on Martin Luther King Jr. Day. The final day of the three-day Battle in the 614 at Ohio Dominican was among the casualties...
