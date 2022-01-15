ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Conference-leading Tri-City blanks Fargo Force in series opener

By Forum staff
INFORUM
 4 days ago

KEARNEY, Neb. — Tri-City stymied the Fargo offensive attack and defeated the Force 3-0 in the first of two weekend games...

www.inforum.com

Comments / 0

Related
INFORUM

UND commit Ben Strinden having breakout season with Muskegon

GRAND FORKS — Ben Strinden was at a golf simulator with his Muskegon Lumberjacks teammates Thursday night when he got a call from his coach, Mike Hamilton. Hamilton told Strinden that he was being added to the roster for Monday's BioSteel All-American Game. "I had no idea what it...
NHL
INFORUM

WATCH: NDSU women searching for end tough stretch, Jimmies athletic director stepping down in WDAY's 6 PM sportscast for Jan. 18th

They were picked to finish third in the preseason Summit League standings, but the North Dakota State women have had to battle through the first 17 games of its season. The Bison women, who have played just seven games at home, have lost four of their last six heading into its longest home stand of the season. The next four games will included contests against Oral Roberts, South Dakota and South Dakota State, each in the top three of the Summit League standings.
SPORTS
INFORUM

Wild have something special in Kevin Fiala-Matt Boldy duo

ST. PAUL — You almost started to wonder if Kevin Fiala was feeling left out. A big reason the Minnesota Wild have established themselves as a Stanley Cup contenders this season is the solid contributions from the top half of their lineup. Whether it’s Ryan Hartman having the best season of his career between Kirill Kaprizov and Mats Zuccarello, or the trio of Joel Eriksson Ek centering Jordan Greenway and Marcus Foligno continuing to be highly effective, the Wild can rely on those lines game in and game out when at full strength.
NHL
CBS Minnesota

Wild Activate Joel Eriksson Ek From COVID Protocol

ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) — The Wild announced Wednesday that forward Joel Eriksson Ek has been activated from the NHL’s COVID-19 protocol, clearing the way for his return to the ice for the first time in a month. Eriksson Ek was injured in the team’s Dec. 20 game against the Dallas Stars. He was placed on injured reserve, and after coming off that list, he was placed on the COVID-19 list. Due to a leaguewide pause spurred by the virus’ spread, Eriksson Ek missed just five games in his month away. Before his injury, Eriksson Ek had 11 goals and nine assists in 30 games this season. The Wild’s next game is against the Chicago Blackhawks on Friday. The team is 22-10-3 on the season, good for fourth place in the Western Conference.
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fargo Force#Western Conference#Ushl
INFORUM

Wednesday’s Gophers men’s basketball game at Penn State postponed

The Minnesota men’s basketball team’s game against Penn State scheduled for Wednesday has been postponed because of internal COVID-19 protocols within the Gophers program, the school announced Tuesday afternoon. The Gophers were without four players for last Sunday’s 81-71 loss to Iowa at Williams Arena because of what...
COLLEGE SPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy