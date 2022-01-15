ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montana State Billings women lose at Western Oregon

Billings Gazette
 4 days ago

MONMOUTH, Ore. — Tresai McCarver tallied a game-high 21 points Friday night as Western Oregon University defeated visiting Montana State Billings 66-57 in Great Northwest Athletic Conference women's...

Von Oelhoffen’s clutch 3-pointer sparks Oregon State women

CORVALLIS, Ore. (AP) — Talia von Oelhoffen drilled a 3-pointer with 18 seconds left in overtime, lifting Oregon State to a 69-66 victory over No. 22 Colorado. Von Oelhoffen missed a jumper with 24 seconds left but got a second chance after Jelena Mitrovic grabbed the offensive rebound. Von Oelhoffen’s second chance, after taking a pass from Ellie Mack, was good to give the Beavers a 69-66 lead. Colorado’s Jaylyn Sherrod missed a 3-pointer with four seconds left and Mack cleared the rebound to preserve the win. Von Oelhoffen scored 17 points, making 4 of 8 3-pointers. Quay Miller scored 18 points for the Buffaloes.
UConn women’s basketball loses to Oregon, 72-59

UConn women’s basketball didn’t have enough to keep up on the road against the Oregon Ducks, losing 72-59. The Huskies were without Christyn Williams due to COVID protocols. The news of her absence came out a little more than an hour before tip-off. Meanwhile, Oregon has just gotten healthy after dealing with a combination of injuries and COVID throughout the season and was coming off an upset of No. 7 Arizona on Saturday.
Former UA commit Braxton Burmeister reportedly transferring to San Diego State - which opens '22 season vs. Arizona

Remember Braxton Burmeister? The prolific quarterback from San Diego was committed to Arizona – twice – before altering course and signing with Oregon. After transferring to and playing well for Virginia Tech, Burmeister reportedly is coming back to the West Coast – and could be the starter for the Wildcats’ first opponent next season. Burmeister...
Golden Eagles remain in Top 10 of Coaches Poll

PITTSBURGH, Pa. -- The Kent State Tuscarawas Golden Eagles men’s basketball maintained their DII, No. 6 ranking in the latest United States Collegiate Athletic Association (USCAA) National Coaches Poll. The poll is released every Wednesday and the Eagles did not move up despite increasing their power points total. Winners of three in a...
Oregon women's basketball game at Washington State postponed

Shortly after the Oregon women’s basketball team received a bit of clarity on its schedule Wednesday, its upcoming slate of games was shuffled again. The Ducks’ game at Washington State that was scheduled for Sunday has been postponed due to COVID-19 protocols within the Cougars’ program. The...
