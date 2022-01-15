Montana State Billings women lose at Western Oregon

UConn women’s basketball didn’t have enough to keep up on the road against the Oregon Ducks, losing 72-59. The Huskies were without Christyn Williams due to COVID protocols. The news of her absence came out a little more than an hour before tip-off. Meanwhile, Oregon has just gotten healthy after dealing with a combination of injuries and COVID throughout the season and was coming off an upset of No. 7 Arizona on Saturday.

