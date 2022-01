(Area) Monday, January 10th marks the end of the pheasant season in Iowa. Bryan Hayes with the DNR Office in Lewis says time is running out to hunt pheasant. “We have today, tomorrow, and Monday before we close down the pheasant season on January 10th. I think back to all of the anticipation waiting for the roadside count to come out in late August/early September to opening it up the last weekend of October to here we are closing the season. So you have a few days left to chase those pheasants around.”

LEWIS, IA ・ 11 DAYS AGO