Vaquero Taquero

By Raphael Brion
 1 day ago
The UT students who have clearly just rolled out of bed and stumbled over to Vaquero Taquero’s brick-and...

Emporium Thai

For all the incredible Thai restaurants you’ll find in this city, there’s a bit of a desert surrounding Westwood/West LA when it comes to great curries and Thai noodle dishes. It’s also why knowing about Emporium is so useful. This family-run spot on Westwood Blvd. is easily our favorite Thai spot in the area (heck, even Cardi B endorses it) with a fun, lively dining room perfect for big groups and an expansive menu that assures even your pickiest roommate will find something to eat. That said, our favorite dish here is the bright, slightly sweet southern curry seafood (a family recipe for over three generations) with a side of crispy Phuket wings. The wings come with the same southern curry sauce, so we recommend switching it out with tamarind to give a nice tangy balance to the spiciness of the seafood.
WESTWOOD, NJ
BritishinEast Passyunk

We don’t know if Stargazy will succeed in turning Philly into a Scotch egg and fish and chips type of town. But they have conquered our dreams with a sausage roll that has a perfectly buttery and flaky crust. The East Passyunk British spot serves meat pies, desserts like sticky toffee, and an eel and mash that comes topped with a parsley liquor that we think is the best British import next to Adele. It’s a low-key place to grab some comfort food while reading a book at one of the few tables inside, or you can get it all to go and have a picnic at Dickinson Square Park.
RESTAURANTS
ItalianinSouth Philly

This BYOB right off Passyunk Ave has a handful of pastas, some family-style mains like chicken milanese and lamb shank plopped on a mound of pesto risotto, and a dining room that (on a sunny day) gets a ton of natural light coming through their massive windows. When you’re there, make sure you have one or two pastas on the table. With shareable options like their fettuccine tossed with jumbo gulf shrimp and a buttery cream sauce, it’s a great place to spend your birthday with a few glasses of wine.
RESTAURANTS
Scannicchio's

This neighborhood BYOB serves dishes like veal parmigiana, chicken marsala, and some other filling family-style choices like a NY strip topped with seared scallops. On nights where you’d rather sit back and eat than make a decision about what to order, they have a prix-fixe menu that always has good options. For $37, you get five courses of plates like bruschetta, a few pastas like a penne alla vodka, and even a couple of desserts that can come in handy when stopping by for a birthday or anniversary.
RESTAURANTS
SushiinEast Village

If you’re the type who walks into a frozen yogurt shop and dumps coconut flakes and rainbow sprinkles into your cup until the person who has to clean the floors starts giving you dirty looks, Sushi Kai might be your ideal restaurant. Pieces at this East Village spot come with jellies, oils, sauces, truffle, and caviar. The fluke even comes with pesto. (Yeah, it’s a little different, and diners around you will have opinions about it.) But despite all that window dressing, you can still tell that every piece of fish is high quality. We especially like the sea bream, arctic char, and sweet shrimp. For $75, you get a seasonal appetizer, 12 pieces of nigiri, and a hand roll. It’s one of the best sushi deals you’ll find in downtown Manhattan.
MANHATTAN, NY
One Mexican Restaurant is a Hot Spot for Celebrities in Fort Worth, Texas

There aren't many people especially in the state of Texas that don't love Mexican food. Any place that kicks off your experience with chips and salsa on the table is obviously off to a great start. But there is one place in Fort Worth that has been serving up delicious Tex-Mex since 1935 and it's so well known that often times you will see big time celebrities stopping by to grab a bite to eat. Joe T. Garcia's has been filling plates and satisfying appetites for years which is why it's not shocking to see big time athletes, musicians, and celebrities there.
FORT WORTH, TX
PeruvianinPioneer Square

This Peruvian-Nikkei spot’s causa crocante Nikkei might be the greatest bite of food we’ve eaten in Pioneer Square. It’s a mellow panko-crusted potato cake topped with spicy mayo-coated tuna tartare, sesame oil, sticky unagi sauce, and pops of fresh avocado and radish. Between the juxtaposition of cold vs. hot, crunchy vs. creamy, salty vs. sweet, spicy vs. cooling, the elements in this thing all duel flawlessly—like a beautifully-shot battle royale between superheroes in an action flick, only with exponentially more mashed potatoes. Señor Carbón has more to offer, though, from an excellent lomo saltado to rockfish nigiri topped with a tangy acevichado sauce and sandy crumbles of Andean corn. We like it best for a casual weeknight dinner date, but we’d even come here just to drink tasty pisco sours and take selfies with their giant plush llama.
RESTAURANTS
Lazeez Asian Cuisine

This dinner-only restaurant in West Kendall is the only Pakistani restaurant we've found in Miami so far (there are more in Broward). They make excellent meat-heavy dishes of Mughal descent, like nihari, which consists of beef shanks cooked overnight in a velvety gravy. They also make amazing kebabs with nuanced combinations of spices, like the seekh kebab and croqueta-like shami kebab. We highly recommend ordering the chicken haleem here. It’s a traditional breakfast dish made with cracked wheat and a variety of lentils along with shredded chicken that all just melt into each other. Make sure to finish with a bowl of rich, and not-too-sweet kheer, which tastes like rice pudding if it went to finishing school. Right now, Lazeez is only doing takeout, and we suggest calling ahead to place your order.
MIAMI, FL
Asador

When you’re drunk at a bar downtown, all tacos are good tacos. And for that reason, we had to make a follow-up visit to Asador after we woke up the next morning reminiscing on dreams of griddled tacos. There are three locations downtown—Buford’s, Las Perlas, and on Rainey—so the tacos here clearly cater to a post-bar clientele. But we can confirm after an evening of nothing but Topo Chicos that they live up to our memories. They’re far better than they need to be, and for that we’re extremely grateful.
RESTAURANTS
Paprika ATX

The food truck Paprika ATX opened up relatively quietly back in late 2019 and has been slinging out great tacos and tortas ever since. It’s in the Highland neighborhood, parked right next to Michi Ramen on North Lamar, literally hidden behind another food truck - it can be a little tricky to find. The menu changes often, but we’ve enjoyed the taco de carnitas, the al pastor tacos, and taco de nopalitos, the latter of which comes packed full of well-seasoned prickly pear cactus and refried lentils.
RESTAURANTS
Chim Thai Cuisine

We eat at Chim Thai Cuisine for the same reason we prefer to work from home instead of traveling to the office: convenience. So if you happen to live in Albany Park and need a Thai fix, this spot will suffice for takeout or a casual dinner. Some dishes, like the krapow moo krob or their fermented pork and rice sausage, are perfectly fine. But the imbalance of spice in the Thai boat noodles prevents us from appreciating the sweet, salty, and lemongrass-y broth. And too much sweetness covers up the savoriness of the pad see ew and fragrant coconut milk in the panang curry. Though not everything hits the mark, their extensive menu has so many options that you’re bound to find a couple of things to satisfy your Thai food craving.
RESTAURANTS
Lady Gregory's

Lady Gregory’s is a fun Irish pub in Andersonville that’s great for drinking with friends. Dining here feels like hanging out in an old Victorian home, with a mishmash of framed photos and paintings, tchotchkes like golden animal figurines, a cozy library with a fireplace, and a persistent Irish folk playlist. The menu has just-fine pub food like burgers, fish and chips, and a variety of pot pies. The Hatch Kick-Ass Burger is topped with hatch chiles and Marie Rose sauce, but the meat is a bit under-seasoned. We appreciate the curried veggie pot pie's flaky crust, but wish that the filling wasn't so watery and sweet. Instead of grabbing a full dinner, come here for a Guinness or one of their 300 whiskeys and maybe some fries as a snack.
RESTAURANTS
Q Sushi Bar & Omakase

Omakase can sometimes feel like high-stakes sushi gambling, but Ravenswood’s Q Sushi guarantees that your investment ($125 per person) is well spent on a relaxed fine-dining meal that won't require a last-minute dash to the dry cleaners. Uptempo hip-hop, vibrant sushi murals, and charismatic chefs make the small space feel like a party, but one where the questionable mystery punch is replaced by 15-courses of nigiri and small plates.
RESTAURANTS
Little Madrid Tapas Cafe

We really want to like Little Madrid Tapas Cafe. The service is great, and it’s Andersonville’s only tapas place. While some dishes are pretty good (the creamy iberico ham croquettes are crispy and the morcilla con pimientos have a good balance of saltiness, spice, and funk) the mostly lackluster food and incredibly dark dining room make for an unenjoyable dining experience. A too-sweet glaze overpowers the chistorra sausage with potatoes, the sweet albondigas clash against a tidal wave of tangy tomato sauce, and the paella disappoints with a trifecta of overcooked rice, rubbery seafood, and overzealous use of salt. So if you’re in the area and looking for a dinner with a bunch of small plates, you might want to check out Uvae or Gadabout instead.
RESTAURANTS
The Purple Pig

Similar to how the Mag Mile is a chaotic pairing of beautiful architecture and confused tourists with Garrett’s Popcorn tins, The Purple Pig’s upscale food clashes with its cacophony of out-of-towners and outdated music. Awkwardly located in a Michigan Avenue office building, their menu has delicious dishes like bone marrow, broccoli in an anchovy vinaigrette, and crispy pig ears with airy fried kale and banana peppers. But it’s difficult to enjoy the food while listening to a tourist’s Old Navy wishlist and an alternative rock soundtrack that’s probably been around since they opened in 2009. If you’re in the area and don’t mind random couples asking you about the Sears Tower (excuse us, Willis Tower) or a relentless Fall Out Boy playlist, then feel free to check this place out—the crunch of delicious fried pig ears can help drown out the chaos.
RESTAURANTS
Pho 75

Everyone has some weird concoction or secret recipe that they swear by when they get sick. For some people, it’s an herbal tea that their mom gave to them when they were a kid. For others, it might be lemon yogurt with a few drops of tabasco or a whole watermelon soaked in cough syrup and topped with three raw egg yolks (please don’t attempt either of these at home). For us, it’s Pho 75 in South Philly.
FOOD & DRINKS
The Roost

Where To Grab Drinks When You Want To Make It Clear It's Not A Date. 12 places where you can friend-zone that person who you like, but don't like like. Spreadhouse is a coffee shop on the LES that feels kind of like a loft or a garage full of freelancers and people working on screenplays.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
VietnameseinAventura

The pho at this tiny North Miami Beach Vietnamese spot is not one of those sad, watered-down versions that requires overzealous squirts of sriracha and hoisin to be edible. Pho Mi 2 Go serve’s one of Miami’s best pho. The broth here is so rich and beefy that it really doesn’t need any doctoring, although we find that a squirt of lime juice or a Thai basil leaf in each spoonful certainly doesn’t hurt. Get the beef combo pho, which includes brisket, garlicky meatballs, and raw slices of steak that cook in the hot broth. The homemade herbal teas, like the lightly sweetened lemongrass, come in enormous glasses and help cool you down between slurps of hot soup. They also do solid banh mi and a couple of other Vietnamese staples with some Korean influences.
Oye Taquito

Oye Taquito specializes in a very specific type of taco popular in Brownsville and its bordering sister city, Matamoros. The tacos, formally known as tacos estilos de Matamoros, are generally known for their small, thin corn tortillas packed full of finely diced bistek, before being topped with avocado and queso fresco. At Oye Taquito, you can get them with al pastor if you prefer, but we’re big fans of the classic. They’re also tiny enough that you can probably take down half a dozen of them, or split an order with a friend and grab a quesadilla or some flautas.
BROWNSVILLE, TX
Oaxacan Quesadilla Cart

The hand-rolled and heavily-stuffed quesadillas at Oaxacan Quesadilla Cart are a major upgrade from our usual two-ingredient late-night snack. The cart’s owner, Alejandra, has been operating her Echo Park stand for 16 years, and you’ll still find her rolling out long, oval-shaped blue tortillas on her hot griddle every Monday, Friday, and Saturday afternoon. The whole process is muscle memory for her as she stretches out fresh masa and mentally jots down your order simultaneously. Besides the essential Oaxacan quesillo, additional fillings include chicharron stew with onions and salsa roja, huitlacoche cooked with garlic and citrusy epazote leaf, or leafy squash blossoms that really complement the oozing cheese, to name just a few options.
FOOD & DRINKS
New York City, NY
