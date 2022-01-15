ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Smoke billows out of Passaic chemical plant; mayor warns community of danger as 11-alarm fire rages

By Sarah Vasile
NBC4 Columbus
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePASSAIC, N.J. (PIX11) — Passaic Mayor Hector Lora took to Facebook to warn residents about a dangerous chemical plant fire in the city. “We need you to stay away from the area,” Lora urged. In his Facebook video, the mayor said fire departments from other New Jersey...

