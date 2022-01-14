ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Weekly focus: The Fed preparing to hike

By Allan von Mehren
FXStreet.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFinancial markets saw a shake-out early this week on the back of the more hawkish Fed, now signalling a rate hike already in March when tapering of asset purchases is done. US 10-year bond yields continued to rise to 1.8% and stock markets took a dive. Money markets now price close...

www.fxstreet.com

Comments / 0

Related
FXStreet.com

GBP/USD flits with daily low, around 1.3600 mark amid reviving USD demand

The UK political turmoil failed to assist GBP/USD to capitalize on its modest intraday gains. Elevated US bond reived the USD demand and prompted intraday selling around the pair. Rising BoE rate hike bets acted as a tailwind for sterling and helped limit any further slide. The GBP/USD pair surrendered...
BUSINESS
etftrends.com

Rate Hikes Could Bring Quality ETFs Into Focus

Domestic equity markets are off to a dismal start in 2022 as inflationary pressures and interest rate hike jitters grip market participants. Among the worst offenders in early 2022 are previously high-flying growth shares of companies that aren’t yet profitable. With those types of stocks out of favor, that could be a sign that quality fare is back in style, potentially boding well for exchange traded funds, such as the Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEArca: SPHQ).
STOCKS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jerome Powell
FXStreet.com

A mixed day as earnings season continues

It's turned into a mixed session across Europe with indices giving up earlier gains initially before reversing course once more to tread water as we near the open on Wall Street. It appeared we could have been heading for a second consecutive positive session when Europe got things underway this...
STOCKS
FXStreet.com

HK rallies and PBOC cuts, US stocks stabilize

Overview: Amid inflation fears and the decline in crypto prices, gold was resurrected, rallying the most in three months yesterday to its best level since November. It is consolidating those gains today, straddling the $1840 level. Equities are trying to stabilize. The MSCI Asia Pacific Index snapped a five-day slide with a 1% gain helped by a 3.4% rally in Hong Kong, helped by the mainland's initiatives, which included a small reduction in the loan prime rate and promises of stepped-up support for the property sector. China's CSI 300 rose almost 1%, its third gain this week. A rebound in the tech sector also helped lift the Nikkei by 1.1%. European shares opened higher, but the lack of breadth saw the Stoxx 600 turn lower. Gains in utilities and communications are not to offset the losses elsewhere, led by energy and financials. US futures are firm after closing poorly yesterday. Benchmark 10-year yields are softer. The US 10-year is off three basis points to near 1.83%. European yields are 1-3 bp lower. The US dollar is trading off against most of the major currencies. The Norwegian krone, where the central bank stood pat, and the Swedish krona are laggards today. A strong employment report is helping lift the Australian dollar by around 0.4% to lead the pack. Emerging market currencies are mixed, with Russia, Hungary, and Turkey leading the decliners. The Thai baht and South African rand are the best performers, but the JP Morgan Emerging Market Currency Index is slightly weaker today after posting its best gain in a month yesterday (~0.75%). Industrial metals are firmer. Tin and nickel shortages are behind their surge, while iron ore prices are up 2%+ for the third consecutive session and at their best level since last August. Copper prices are extending yesterday's 2% rally. Crude is consolidating a three-day rally that lifted March WTI to almost $86.80. US natgas tumbled almost 5.9% yesterday and is straddling the $4 level today. The Dutch benchmark is paring initial follow-through after dropping 8.3% yesterday.
STOCKS
FXStreet.com

EUR/USD Forecast: Under pressure despite alarming US employment figures

EU inflation was confirmed at 5% YoY in December as previously estimated. US weekly unemployment claims surged early in January amid Omicron woes. EUR/USD is technically bearish but holds above a Fibonacci support level at 1.1305. The EUR/USD pair is down on Thursday, as the shared currency was unable to...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Inflation#Core Inflation#Gross Domestic Product#Fed#Y Y Rrb#Eur Usd
FXStreet.com

GBP/USD Forecast: Sellers wait for 1.3600 support to fail

GBP/USD has gone into a consolidation phase after testing 1.3600. The pair stays inversely correlated with the 10-year US T-bond yield. Near-term resistance seems to have formed at 1.3650. GBP/USD has managed to stage a technical correction after pushing lower earlier in the week and seems to have gone into...
BUSINESS
FXStreet.com

Forex Today: Dollar hit by poor employment figures

The greenback traded with a soft tone on Thursday, ending the day mixed across the FX board. The EUR was among the weakest, while the AUD and the CAD were the strongest. Disappointing US employment-related figures were behind the broad dollar’s weakness at the beginning of the American session, as weekly unemployment claims unexpectedly jumped to 286K in the week ended January 7, the highest reading since late in October. Like most major developed economies, US workers and businesses are struggling with Omicron-related disruptions.
BUSINESS
FXStreet.com

AUD/USD stays on course to second weekly rise above 0.7200 on Fed concerns

AUD/USD pauses the latest pullback from 100-DMA, weekly top. US-China top diplomats brace for the first meeting of 2022, US Treasury Secretary Yellen expects inflation to ease soon. US data weighed on yields, USD contrast to Aussie jobs report, inflation figures that favored AUD. Cautious mood to restrict pair’s performance...
BUSINESS
FXStreet.com

Is stock market decline done for now?

Major stock indexes have given up ground this week, with the tech-heavy Nasdaq having taken the biggest hit now down -10.5% from its all-time closing high set back in November. A decline of -10% or more from the most recent peak is considered a "correction". Some Wall Street bulls are...
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Country
China
FXStreet.com

Are equities the markets' canary?

Equities have had a difficult New Year. Interest rates are rising, growth is looking dicey and the pandemic's grip on the global economy and market psychology is unflinching. Central banks are headed in different directions. The Federal Reserve and the Anglosphere are tightening, the ECB, the continent, and Japan are neutral and China is loosening. Join FXStreet senior analysts Yohay Elam, Eren Sengezer, and Joseph Trevisani for an examination of this most unsettled moment in the global economy.
STOCKS
FXStreet.com

Important change in US stocks, T-bonds and US dollar trends: What's next?

1/19 Recap - The S&P opened with a 11 handle gap up and then traded another 22 handles higher into a 9:58 AM high of the day. From that high, the S&P declined 48 handles into an 11:25 AM low. From that low, the S&P rallied 35 handles into a 12:30 PM high. From that high, the S&P declined 39 handles into a 2:33 PM low. From that low, the S&P zig zagged 18 handles higher into a 3:14 PM high. From that high, the S&P declined 46 handles into the close.
MARKETS
FXStreet.com

USD/CAD rises past 1.2500 on softer oil prices ahead of Canada Retail Sales

USD/CAD extends previous day’s rebound, refreshes intraday high. Oil prices drop for the second day amid sour sentiment, recently broke key support. Downbeat Canadian data, pre-Fed anxiety adds to the bullish bias. Canada Retail Sales for December eyed for fresh impulse, next week’s FOMC is the key. USD/CAD...
BUSINESS
Reuters

LIVE MARKETS Don't fear the Fed hikes

Jan 20 - Welcome to the home for real-time coverage of markets brought to you by Reuters reporters. You can share your thoughts with us at markets.research@thomsonreuters.com. DON'T FEAR THE FED HIKES (1209 EST/1709 GMT) With stocks off to a sluggish start to the year, in large part due to...
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy