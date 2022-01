READING, Pa. - It's something animal shelters in Berks County have never seen before. "It was a record breaking day here,” said Ashley Mikulsky, Chief Development Officer for the Berks Animal Rescue League. “Last Giving Tuesday in 2021 was the highest number of gifts to the organization to date. And we made three times more in the amount of gifts that we did."

BERKS COUNTY, PA ・ 21 HOURS AGO